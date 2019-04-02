Spark New Zealand : Huawei P30 Series Flagship smartphones now available at Spark

The next stage of Huawei's incredible P Series smartphones has arrived with the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro now available for pre-sale at Spark with the irresistible offer of a bonus Huawei GT Watch and the Unlimited Mobile plan at half price for ten months.
The P30 and P30 Pro are equipped with features including professional grade photography with Huawei SuperZoom - supporting high fidelity magnification, studio grade videography and nature-inspired designs.
Spark's Mobile Lead, Renee Mateparae said that the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro deliver some of the best camera technology available in a smartphone to date and are set to heighten the expectations of smartphone photography.
'The rich suite of photo and video capturing features will make for an extraordinary experience, even in some of the worst conditions. Such features along with a cutting-edge design and a powerful processor absolutely make the P30 and P30 Pro worthy Huawei Flagship devices,' said Mateparae.
Presales for the P30 and P30 Pro close Thursday 11 April and will be available for purchase in Spark stores from Friday 12 April. From then, receive the Unlimited Mobile plan half price for eight months and a Huawei GT watch when you purchase the P30 or P30 Pro before 4 June or while stocks last.
Key features include:
Professional-grade photography: The HUAWEI P30 Pro is equipped with a new Leica Quad Camera system, including a 40MP main camera with HUAWEI SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide angle camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with the HUAWEI SuperZoom Lens, a HUAWEI Time-of-Flight (TOF) Camera, along with a 32MP front camera for a new level of selfies.
Impressive smartphone videography: The HUAWEI P30 Series offers a new era of studio-grade videography. The SuperSpectrum Sensor enables spectacular low-light video capture so nighttime scenes come out crystal clear.
Stunning design and colour: The P30 Series design are inspired by nature. The 6.1-inch HUAWEI P30 and 6.47-inch HUAWEI P30 Pro are available in Black, Breathing Crystal (light blue gradient) and the P30 Pro is also available in Aurora (green-blue gradient).
Ultimate innovation: Both devices offer efficiency due to the Kirin 980 processor, the in-screen fingerprint sensor, the EMUI 9.1 OS and SuperCharge capabilities.
Ends
Notes to the editor:
Get half price unlimited mobile plan with Huawei P30 or P30 Pro - Offer available 29 March - 11 April 2019 or while stocks last. Receive Unlimited Mobile for half price ($39.99/ $49.99) for 10 months when you buy a Huawei P30 or P30 Pro interest free* over 24 months on open-term Unlimited mobile plan. No tethering or hotspots. Standard NZ and AUS numbers. Spark terms apply. Saving based off an account credit spread over 10 months. Phone cost must be repaid if you exit before 24 months. If you move to a plan priced lower than $79.99/mth your credit will stop.
Receive a gift with purchase - Offer available 29 March - 11 April 2019 or while stocks last. Get the Huawei GT Watch (RRP $349) when you buy a Huawei P30 or P30 Pro phone on an interest free* payment plan over 24 months with a $39.99 or above open-term Pay Monthly mobile plan. While stocks last. Credit criteria apply. Limit one Huawei GT Watch per line, or one per Unlimited Group Plan (Group or Companion) on same account. Spark terms apply.
Disclaimer
Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 03:31:02 UTC