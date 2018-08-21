Spark New Zealand : Profit Annual Profit Falls -- Update

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Telecommunications company Spark New Zealand Ltd. (SPK.NZ) reported a 7.9% fall in annual profit, after bringing forward costs tied to an expansion of wireless coverage and a reduced reliance on aging fixed-line copper networks.

Spark NZ reported a net profit of 385 million New Zealand dollars (US$127.2 million) for the 12 months through June, down from NZ$418 million a year ago. Directors declared a final dividend of 11.0 NZ cents per share and special dividend of 1.5 NZ cents, bringing the total payout for the year to 25 NZ cents.

Like global counterparts including Australia's Telstra Corp. Ltd., Spark is investing heavily in digital products as consumers use more mobile devices on the go and at home. Telstra is rolling out 4.5G wireless broadband services, enabling faster speeds for businesses and homes, and this month signaled an intention to start providing 5G services to customers from 2020.

However, the rollout of next-generation services will require increased investment that threatens profit growth unless it can be offset by savings elsewhere. Spark's 5G plan includes lifting capital expenditure tied solely to wireless networks to as much as 35% of overall spending by 2020, from 25% in recent years.

Spark's transformation program--known as Quantum--includes cutting jobs, relocating offices, and investing in IT. In May, management said they were accelerating the strategy and anticipated up to NZ$55 million in costs falling in the 2018 fiscal year compared to a prior forecast for NZ$25 million.

Spark NZ said mobile revenues rose by 6.9% in the 12 months through June, while cloud, security and service management revenue jumped by 15% in the period.

"We're also very pleased to see our strategic emphasis on wireless technologies flow through to further growth in mobile market share, revenue and margins," said Managing Director Simon Moutter.

Spark NZ said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization-or ebitda--of between NZ$1.025 billion and NZ$1.055 billion in the year through June, 2019. If achieved, that would represent annual growth of 9%-12%.

The company said it expected earnings per share of between 23 and 24 NZ cents in the new fiscal year, from 21 NZ cents in fiscal 2018. It also expected to keep the total dividend steady at 25.0 cents per security.

