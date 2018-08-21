Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spark New Zealand Ltd    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD (SPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Spark New Zealand : Profit Annual Profit Falls -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:25pm CEST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Telecommunications company Spark New Zealand Ltd. (SPK.NZ) reported a 7.9% fall in annual profit, after bringing forward costs tied to an expansion of wireless coverage and a reduced reliance on aging fixed-line copper networks.

Spark NZ reported a net profit of 385 million New Zealand dollars (US$127.2 million) for the 12 months through June, down from NZ$418 million a year ago. Directors declared a final dividend of 11.0 NZ cents per share and special dividend of 1.5 NZ cents, bringing the total payout for the year to 25 NZ cents.

Like global counterparts including Australia's Telstra Corp. Ltd., Spark is investing heavily in digital products as consumers use more mobile devices on the go and at home. Telstra is rolling out 4.5G wireless broadband services, enabling faster speeds for businesses and homes, and this month signaled an intention to start providing 5G services to customers from 2020.

However, the rollout of next-generation services will require increased investment that threatens profit growth unless it can be offset by savings elsewhere. Spark's 5G plan includes lifting capital expenditure tied solely to wireless networks to as much as 35% of overall spending by 2020, from 25% in recent years.

Spark's transformation program--known as Quantum--includes cutting jobs, relocating offices, and investing in IT. In May, management said they were accelerating the strategy and anticipated up to NZ$55 million in costs falling in the 2018 fiscal year compared to a prior forecast for NZ$25 million.

Spark NZ said mobile revenues rose by 6.9% in the 12 months through June, while cloud, security and service management revenue jumped by 15% in the period.

"We're also very pleased to see our strategic emphasis on wireless technologies flow through to further growth in mobile market share, revenue and margins," said Managing Director Simon Moutter.

Spark NZ said it expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization-or ebitda--of between NZ$1.025 billion and NZ$1.055 billion in the year through June, 2019. If achieved, that would represent annual growth of 9%-12%.

The company said it expected earnings per share of between 23 and 24 NZ cents in the new fiscal year, from 21 NZ cents in fiscal 2018. It also expected to keep the total dividend steady at 25.0 cents per security.

-Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD
08/21SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Profit Annual Profit Falls -- Update
DJ
08/21SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Profit Annual Profit Falls
DJ
08/21SPARK NEW ZEALAND : FY18 results show strong performance in growth areas while t..
PU
08/20SPARK NEW ZEALAND : to Deploy Cloud Unified Communications Suite with BroadSoft
AQ
08/13SPARK NEW ZEALAND : expands its role in sports media market; announces new conte..
PU
08/10SPARK NEW ZEALAND : sets 5G rollout schedule
AQ
08/10SPARK NEW ZEALAND : offers support to parents in protecting children from online..
PU
08/10SPARK NEW ZEALAND : calls next gen of achievers for Samsung Note9
PU
08/08SPARK NEW ZEALAND : outlines 5G network intentions
PU
08/07SPARK NEW ZEALAND : partner with Netsafe to stand against scams
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/13Top 50 Communication Services Stocks For April By Yield And Target Gains 
03/09Top Gain Communication Services Stocks Are VEON, China Mobile, Vodafone & BCE.. 
02/21Spark New Zealand Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/16Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) Updates To External Reporting - Slideshow 
2017Communication Services Top Gain Stocks Are Consolidated, CenturyLink, & China.. 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2018 3 620 M
EBIT 2018 571 M
Net income 2018 377 M
Debt 2018 1 091 M
Yield 2018 6,21%
P/E ratio 2018 19,20
P/E ratio 2019 17,25
EV / Sales 2018 2,32x
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 7 323 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,63  NZD
Spread / Average Target -9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Paul Moutter Managing Director & Executive Director
Justine Smyth Non-Executive Chairman
David John Chalmers Chief Financial Officer
Mark Beder Technology Director
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD4 884
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.51%226 389
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.23%97 871
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.75%76 573
TELEFONICA-9.85%43 551
ORANGE-1.97%43 392
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.