Spark New Zealand : Sport adds boxing, golf, e-sports and athletics to its sports line up

The sports included with the Spark Sport monthly subscription are growing, with a range of exciting new sporting events being added to the platform.

This Sunday (16 June), Spark Sport subscribers will be able to tune into Spark Sport's first boxing event: Josh Warrington versus Kid Galahad at First Direct Arena in Leeds, both live and on demand.

This fight is included as part of a 2-year deal that Spark Sport has made with Protocol Sports marketing, a world-leading distributor of Boxing rights, to bring 24 live world championship events over the next two years. Each event will include the feature boxing match and all undercard boxing matches included in the international feed. Further fights will be confirmed in due course.

Emerging in 2018 as one of Boxing's most credible young champions, the blistering pace of Josh Warrington (28-0, 6 KO) shocked the Boxing world with dominant performances against long-time highly-respected world champions Lee Selby and Carl Frampton to stamp his authority as the #1 Featherweight in the world and one of Boxing's fastest-emerging talents.

Not one to shy away from challenges, Warrington's second world title defence of the IBF belt will come against the heavy-handed and undefeated Kid Galahad (26-0, 15 KO), a fighter with undeniable Boxing skills who can quickly ascend to the top of the Featherweight division with a victory over Warrington.

In partnership with Lagardère Sports, a global leader in sports and esports marketing, Spark Sport is also bringing a range of golf, athletics and e-sports titles to New Zealand sports fans.

In November, Spark Sport will play host to the Emirates Australian Open 2019, and in November next year golf fans will also be able to catch the 2020 Emirates Australian Open. Golf fans will be able to watch all the action live or on demand within the price of their Spark Sport subscription.

Throughout 2019, Spark Sport will be the home of the e-sports BLAST Pro Series, featuring tournaments from right around the world. The first cab off the rank will be a 2-day tournament, BLAST Los Angeles on 13 July 2019. Six world-class Counter-Strike teams will battle it out to win their share of the $250,000 prize pool.

Spark Sport will also show the IAAF World Challenge in 2019 and 2020. During June and September this year, athletics fans will be able to watch the World Challenge League in various locations around Europe, with athletes competing in a range of disciplines including races from 100 to 5000 Metres, 100 Metres Hurdles, Pole Value and Long Jump.

Karen Lay, Executive Director of Media Sales at Lagardère Sports, said, 'With the growing interest in exciting and exclusive sports and esports content across the world, we are delighted to partner Spark Sport to bring some of the best sporting action to their subscribers. As a market leader in media rights, we consistently aim for a win-win: engaging fans with high quality sports content while bringing maximum value for our partners.'