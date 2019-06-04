Log in
Spark New Zealand : Sport goes live on Samsung Smart TVs

06/04/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

From today, Spark Sport is available as an app on selected Samsung Smart TVs. Customers purchasing a 2019 Samsung TV will have Spark Sport pre-loaded on the TV, while customers with a 2017 or 2018 model will be able to easily download Spark Sport from the Samsung App Store.

Jeff Latch, Head of Spark Sport says 'The ease of watching Spark Sport on a Smart TV will be attractive for many - at a click of the remote, sports fans will be able to select from the wide range of sport available on Spark Sport. The launch today of the Samsung TV app is just the start of a roll out across a wide range of platforms that will make Spark Sport really accessible for New Zealanders.'

Jens Anders, Samsung New Zealand Head of Consumer Electronics says 'Kiwis are huge sports fans, so we're excited to partner with Spark Sport to give our customers the ability to be the first in New Zealand to stream the range of sports that Spark Sport provides directly from their smart TVs. When paired with our signature vivid Samsung QLED, it will offer convenience through an unrivalled and immersive viewing experience from your living room.'

Spark Sport apps for Apple TV and Android TV devices are on track to launch shortly in June. After this, the app will roll out progressively on other devices (Sony, LG and Panasonic TVs). These platforms are all planned to be live in advance of Rugby World Cup 2019 and are in addition to the current ability to watch Spark Sport on web, iPad and iPhone, Android devices, AirPlay to Apple TV and via Chromecast to a big screen.

Customers with older Samsung TVs will still be able to watch Spark Sport on their TVs, using one of the range of other applications that support watching Spark Sport on a big screen.

Spark Sport is currently retailing Rugby World Cup 2019 Tournament Passes at an early bird price of $79.99 for all 48 matches, live and on demand. The Tournament Pass includes access to selected archive Rugby World Cup matches as soon as a Tournament Pass has been purchased.

To watch Spark Sport, customers need a decent broadband connection, a device (such as a 2017 or more recent Samsung TV) and a Spark Sport account.

Disclaimer

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:52:11 UTC
