Spark New Zealand Ltd    SPK

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD

(SPK)
My previous session
News 
News

Spark New Zealand : Sport readies for beta launch, expands Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix content partnership with TVNZ

03/10/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

Advisory: Spark Sport intends to launch later this week in public beta on a limited range of devices and apps*.


'The internet streaming platform is very nearly ready to launch and from a viewer experience perspective is looking great - we are just finetuning the last few outstanding issues,' said Jeff Latch, Head of Spark Sport. 'We want to ensure New Zealanders have a really positive first impression of the platform, so we've been taking a few more days to get things right.'
Spark Sport has expanded its arrangement with TVNZ to ensure all Formula 1 fans can get coverage of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix. The practice rounds (Friday 15/ Saturday 16 March) will now be available live via TVNZ OnDemand, in addition to the qualifying session (Saturday 16 March) and the race itself (Sunday 17 March), which are already scheduled to be shown live on TVNZ DUKE.
'As this means Formula 1 fans won't have much time to set up Spark Sport, and we won't be live on all mobile devices at launch, we wanted to ensure Formula 1 fans have the option to watch all the key action via our partnership with TVNZ,' Latch said.
*Notes to editor:
Public beta means the core functionality is working, but improvements and additional features are still being added.
At launch, Spark Sport will be available on:

  • Web (via popular browsers, Chrome, Firefox, Safari) on laptops and desktop computers
  • Spark Sport app for iPad and iPhone


To watch on an internet enabled TV, customers will be able to:

  • AirPlay to Apple TV from an iPhone or iPad
  • Chromecast to an internet enabled TV from a web browser on a laptop or desktop computer


At launch, Spark Sport will not be available on Android devices - this will follow shortly.
During the months following launch, the Spark Sport app will also become available on a range of content platforms including Apple TV, Samsung, Panasonic, LG and Sony Smart TVs and more.

Disclaimer

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2019 23:09:09 UTC
