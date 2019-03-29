Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spark New Zealand Ltd    SPK   NZTELE0001S4

SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD

(SPK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spark New Zealand : begins formal process to select a growth partner for Lightbox

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 12:01am EDT

Spark New Zealand announced today it is beginning a formal process to engage with potential media partners to enhance and grow its Lightbox entertainment streaming business.

Lightbox is New Zealand's leading local entertainment streaming business with more than 355,000 subscribers and has proven to be an effective part of Spark's bundled offer. Spark's preference is to identify a local or international media partner who can work with Spark to enhance Lightbox's content proposition and support its growth.

Spark Marketing Director Matt Bain says 'we believe that Lightbox's continued success will require ongoing investment, especially in content. Spark is therefore seeking to work with an existing media player to leverage their entertainment content with the strong marketing and distribution platform that we have built already with Lightbox.

'We want to make sure we're always bringing the best and broadest range of content to our customers. Given strong competition for the best shows, it makes sense to partner so we continue to secure the quality line-up they've become used to. To this end, we will shortly appoint an advisor to help drive a global process to achieve this outcome.

'In the meantime, Lightbox services will continue as normal, with great new content having already been acquired for 2019.'

Disclaimer

Spark New Zealand Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 04:00:22 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD
12:01aSPARK NEW ZEALAND : begins formal process to select a growth partner for Lightbo..
PU
03/25SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Drawing on the power of New Zealand to help stop the spread ..
PU
03/19VIDEO : New Zealand's first 5G-connected driverless car takes to Auckland's stre..
AQ
03/18SPARK NEW ZEALAND : An open letter from NZ broadband providers to the companies ..
PU
03/17SPARK NEW ZEALAND : Update following first weekend of Spark Sport and Formula On..
PU
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealands first 5G-connected driverless car tested
AQ
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to ..
FA
03/14SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
03/13SPARK NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand's newest live and on demand sports streaming ser..
PU
More news
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 3 532 M
EBIT 2019 590 M
Net income 2019 390 M
Debt 2019 1 196 M
Yield 2019 6,47%
P/E ratio 2019 17,77
P/E ratio 2020 16,82
EV / Sales 2019 2,32x
EV / Sales 2020 2,31x
Capitalization 7 005 M
Chart SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD
Duration : Period :
Spark New Zealand Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 3,76  NZD
Spread / Average Target -1,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Paul Moutter Managing Director & Executive Director
Justine Smyth Chairman
David John Chalmers Finance Director
Mark Beder Technology Director
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD4 782
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.09%251 559
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP3.79%84 608
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.79%83 827
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 067
TELEFONICA0.72%44 375
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.