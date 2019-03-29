Spark New Zealand : begins formal process to select a growth partner for Lightbox

Spark New Zealand announced today it is beginning a formal process to engage with potential media partners to enhance and grow its Lightbox entertainment streaming business.

Lightbox is New Zealand's leading local entertainment streaming business with more than 355,000 subscribers and has proven to be an effective part of Spark's bundled offer. Spark's preference is to identify a local or international media partner who can work with Spark to enhance Lightbox's content proposition and support its growth.

Spark Marketing Director Matt Bain says 'we believe that Lightbox's continued success will require ongoing investment, especially in content. Spark is therefore seeking to work with an existing media player to leverage their entertainment content with the strong marketing and distribution platform that we have built already with Lightbox.

'We want to make sure we're always bringing the best and broadest range of content to our customers. Given strong competition for the best shows, it makes sense to partner so we continue to secure the quality line-up they've become used to. To this end, we will shortly appoint an advisor to help drive a global process to achieve this outcome.

'In the meantime, Lightbox services will continue as normal, with great new content having already been acquired for 2019.'