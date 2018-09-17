Spark New Zealand : iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) available at Spark NZ on Friday, 21 September

Spark NZ today announced it will offer the most advanced iPhones ever, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS), beautifully redesigned with breakthrough communication, fitness and

health capabilities. Customers are able to pre-order iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and order Apple Watch Series 4 at www.spark.co.nz/iPhoneXs and Spark NZ stores, and all will be available in stores starting on Friday, 21 September. For complete pricing details, please visit www.spark.co.nz/iPhoneXs.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones ever, taking the vision for the future of the smartphone to a new level, featuring stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays that offer remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater dynamic range in HDR photos. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water resistance,* the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, a beautiful new gold finish that joins silver and space gray, and introduce Gigabit-class LTE for even faster download speeds.** iPhone XS Max offers a more immersive experience with over 3 million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display ever in an iPhone. Both phones introduce Dual SIM to iPhone through the use of a nano-SIM and digital eSIM.***

Additionally, iPhone XR, bringing the latest iPhone innovations to more people, will be available to pre-order at Spark NZ on Friday 19 October. iPhone XR features an all-screen glass and aluminium design with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display - the most colour accurate in the industry, with wide colour support and True Tone for a more natural viewing experience. iPhone XR features A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine, the TrueDepth camera system, faster Face ID, an advanced camera system that creates dramatic portraits using a single camera lens, LTE Advanced for fast download speeds and six beautiful finishes.

Apple Watch Series 4 is redesigned and re-engineered to help users stay connected, be more active and manage their health in powerful new ways. It features a stunning 30 percent larger display, a thinner, smaller case and a new interface with more information and richer detail. Apple Watch Series 4 with watchOS 5 brings advanced activity and communications features, along with revolutionary health capabilities including a next generation accelerometer and gyroscope which are able to detect hard falls.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will be available on interest free payments over 24 months on selected Spark Pay Monthly Open plans $29.99 and above. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available from Spark in silver, space grey and gold in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.spark.co.nz/iPhoneXs. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com.

