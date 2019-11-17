Spark New Zealand : keeps Huawei on list of preferred suppliers
0
11/17/2019 | 03:23pm EST
Spark New Zealand said on Monday that China's Technologies Co Ltd was still among three companies on its preferred list of equipment suppliers, as the telecom and digital services provider announced 5G roll-out plans.
Spark's 5G roll-out ran into controversy when New Zealand's intelligence agency rejected its proposal to use equipment from Huawei, citing national security risks.
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)