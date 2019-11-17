Log in
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD

(SPK)
Spark New Zealand : keeps Huawei on list of preferred suppliers

0
11/17/2019 | 03:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Huawei's first global flagship store is pictured in Shenzhen

Spark New Zealand said on Monday that China's Technologies Co Ltd was still among three companies on its preferred list of equipment suppliers, as the telecom and digital services provider announced 5G roll-out plans.

Spark's 5G roll-out ran into controversy when New Zealand's intelligence agency rejected its proposal to use equipment from Huawei, citing national security risks.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Financials (NZD)
Sales 2020 3 538 M
EBIT 2020 636 M
Net income 2020 420 M
Debt 2020 1 391 M
Yield 2020 5,62%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,70x
EV / Sales2021 2,70x
Capitalization 8 175 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,14  NZD
Last Close Price 4,45  NZD
Spread / Highest target 2,25%
Spread / Average Target -6,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jolie Hodson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Justine Smyth Chairman
David John Chalmers Finance Director
Mark Beder Technology Director
Charles Sitch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK NEW ZEALAND LTD5 235
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS5.55%246 121
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION21.89%91 236
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.52%79 603
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 799
BCE INC.18.93%43 813
