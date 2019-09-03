Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spark Therapeutics Inc    ONCE

SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC

(ONCE)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 01:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche at its headquarters in Basel

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche Holding and Spark Therapeutics announced on Tuesday another extension of the Swiss drugmaker's $4.3 billion takeover offer for the U.S. gene therapy specialist as regulatory reviews continue.

The offer for Spark shares now runs to Oct. 1, Roche said.

Around 24.1% of Spark's outstanding shares had been tendered as of the end of August.

"The offer was extended to provide additional time for the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (the 'FTC') and the UK Competition and Markets Authority (the 'CMA') to complete their previously disclosed reviews of Roche's pending acquisition of Spark. The parties remain committed to the transaction and are working cooperatively and expeditiously with the FTC and the CMA," a statement said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 1.07% 273.5 Delayed Quote.11.18%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC
01:28aSPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
RE
08/27Spark Therapeutics Announces Change of Location for Annual Meeting of Stockho..
GL
08/08SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/31SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark extend $4.3 billion takeover again, this time ..
RE
07/31Roche Extends Offer Period for Spark Therapeutics
DJ
07/25Roche lifts full-year outlook after first-half sales rise 18%
RE
07/08European shares dip on Deutsche Bank, fading hopes of sharp Fed cut
RE
07/08SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark push back takeover deadline in $4.3 billion de..
RE
07/08SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
06/11SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche and Spark Therapeutics, Inc. receive Request for Addi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 78,8 M
EBIT 2019 -244 M
Net income 2019 -236 M
Finance 2019 403 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -21,4x
EV / Sales2019 42,5x
EV / Sales2020 20,6x
Capitalization 3 749 M
Chart SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Spark Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 114,58  $
Last Close Price 97,41  $
Spread / Highest target 18,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey D. Marrazzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine A. High President, Director & Head-Research & Development
Steven M. Altschuler Chairman
Stephen W. Webster CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Federico Mingozzi Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC3 749
GILEAD SCIENCES1.58%80 471
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.64%46 272
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.34%31 738
GENMAB29.70%13 273
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.39.22%9 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group