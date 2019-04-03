Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spark Therapeutics Inc    ONCE

SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC

(ONCE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics : Roche extends Spark offer after getting only 29 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 01:44am EDT
The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roche Holding has extended until May 2 its $4.3 billion offer for U.S. gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics, the Swiss drugmaker said after getting only 29.4 percent of Spark's shares in a tender originally due to end on Wednesday.

Roche needs to get at least a majority of outstanding Spark stock for the offer to go through.

"All terms and conditions of the offer shall remain unchanged during the extended period," Roche said in a statement on the $114.50 per share offer it announced in February.

Spark shares closed at $114.01 on Tuesday.

Roche offered more than twice the Philadelphia-based company's closing price on Feb. 22 for a portfolio that includes a blindness treatment that has U.S. and European approval and other projects for haemophilia and neurodegenerative disorders like Huntington's disease.

The offer comes as rivals, including Novartis, also move aggressively into gene therapy, where treatments for rare, inherited diseases command some of the highest prices in medicine. Spark's blindness therapy Luxturna is priced at $850,000 per patient.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Revill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.20% 275.55 Delayed Quote.13.21%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC
01:44aSPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche extends Spark offer after getting only 29 percent
RE
01:37aSPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche extends Spark offer after getting only 29 pct
RE
01:36aRoche Extends Offer Period for Spark Therapeutics
DJ
03/08ROCHE : Biotech ETFs Conquers an Important Technical Hurdle
AQ
03/07ROCHE : commences tender offer for all shares of Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for US..
AQ
03/04Nightstar Therapeutics Shares Surge on Biogen Deal
DJ
02/28SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/27ROCHE : to acquire US gene therapy specialist Spark for $4.3bn
AQ
02/27ROCHE : Swiss giants Roche to buy US gene therapy group Spark for $4.3 billion
AQ
02/25Spark and GE rise while Barrick Gold slides
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 109 M
EBIT 2019 -200 M
Net income 2019 -189 M
Finance 2019 370 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 36,4x
EV / Sales 2020 23,6x
Capitalization 4 328 M
Chart SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Spark Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 107 $
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey D. Marrazzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine A. High President, Director & Head-Research & Development
Steven M. Altschuler Chairman
Stephen W. Webster CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Federico Mingozzi Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC4 318
GILEAD SCIENCES5.90%82 881
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS12.91%47 028
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS11.06%44 087
GENMAB10.87%10 680
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC12.43%8 781
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About