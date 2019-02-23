Log in
Spark Therapeutics : Roche nearing $5 billion deal to acquire Spark Therapeutics - WSJ

0
02/23/2019 | 06:36pm EST
The logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche is seen outside the Shanghai Roche Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. headquarters in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. biotechnology company Spark Therapeutics Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal for Spark could be announced Monday, if not sooner, at a price tag of nearly $5 billion (£3.8 billion), but could still fall through, the Journal said, citing the unidentified sources. Spark's market value was just under $2 billion at Friday's market close.

The newspaper reported there was at least one other unidentified bidder for Spark as of Friday.

Officials with Roche and Spark said their companies do not comment on market rumours.

Spark is a gene therapy company with a pipeline of potential products targeting blindness, haemophilia and neurodegenerative diseases.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Paul Simao)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.05% 277.2 Delayed Quote.13.89%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC End-of-day quote.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 -204 M
Net income 2019 -196 M
Finance 2019 315 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Capitalization 1 943 M
Chart SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Spark Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 60,6 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey D. Marrazzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine A. High President, Director & Head-Research & Development
Steven M. Altschuler Chairman
Stephen W. Webster CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Federico Mingozzi Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC1 943
GILEAD SCIENCES4.80%85 043
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.49%47 491
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.51%45 364
GENMAB0.14%9 991
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC28.27%9 870
