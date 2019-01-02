Log in
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC (ONCE)
Spark Therapeutics to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/02/2019 | 01:31pm CET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCE), a fully integrated, commercial gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, announced today that Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, chief executive officer, will be presenting at 4:30 p.m. PT, on Monday, Jan. 7, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, during the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

A webcast of Marrazzo’s presentation will be available live on www.sparktx.com on the "Events" section of the Investors page. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for 90 days following the conference. To access the full presentation slide deck, please visit "Investor Presentations" on the Investors page.

About Spark Therapeutics
At Spark Therapeutics, a fully integrated, commercial company committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies, we challenge the inevitability of genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia, lysosomal storage disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. We have successfully applied our technology in the first gene therapy for a genetic disease approved in the U.S. and EU and currently have three programs in clinical trials, including product candidates that have shown promising early results in patients with hemophilia. At Spark, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:Media Contact: 
Ryan AsayMonique da Silva 
Ryan.asay@sparktx.com communications@sparktx.com 
(215) 239-6424(215) 282-7470 
   

Spark Therapeutics Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 80,0 M
EBIT 2018 -177 M
Net income 2018 -61,5 M
Finance 2018 414 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 13,3x
EV / Sales 2019 10,6x
Capitalization 1 477 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 62,7 $
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey D. Marrazzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine A. High President, Director & Head-Research & Development
Steven M. Altschuler Chairman
John P. Furey Chief Operating Officer
Stephen W. Webster CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC1 477
GILEAD SCIENCES-12.69%80 916
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%42 349
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%39 712
GENMAB0.00%10 102
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC0.00%7 292
