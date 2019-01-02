Spark Therapeutics to Participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCE), a fully integrated, commercial gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, announced today that Jeffrey D. Marrazzo, chief executive officer, will be presenting at 4:30 p.m. PT, on Monday, Jan. 7, at the Westin St. Francis Hotel, during the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.



A webcast of Marrazzo’s presentation will be available live on www.sparktx.com on the "Events" section of the Investors page. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website for 90 days following the conference. To access the full presentation slide deck, please visit "Investor Presentations" on the Investors page.

