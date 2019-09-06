Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spark Therapeutics Inc    ONCE

SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC

(ONCE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/06 12:31:19 pm
101.58 USD   +0.71%
11:55aRoche CEO touts drugs pipeline, rules out M&A just to boost sales
RE
11:54aRoche CEO touts drugs pipeline, rules out M&A just to boost sales
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Roche CEO touts drugs pipeline, rules out M&A just to boost sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 11:54am EDT
CEO Schwan of Swiss drugmaker Roche addresses annual news conference in Basel

BASEL, Switzerland (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Roche sees medicines in its own pipeline driving sales growth over the longer term, Chief Executive Severin Schwan told Reuters on Friday, adding he will not pursue takeovers simply to keep revenue rising.

In an interview at Roche's Basel headquarters, Schwan also said ongoing U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) scrutiny of Roche's $4.3 billion takeover of Spark Therapeutics came as a surprise, forcing delays.

Roche has twice upgraded 2019 sales forecasts, the latest time to mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate growth, as medicines including Ocrevus for multiple sclerosis and Hemlibra for haemophilia A offset incursions by rivals' copies of its $22 billion-per-year cancer trio Herceptin, Rituxan and Avastin.

Schwan sees these newer drugs -- combined with late-stage trial hopefuls including for Huntington's disease, lupus and spinal muscular atrophy -- maintaining momentum without forcing him to look beyond Roche's own research departments for help.

"I feel confident that we have a strong pipeline that would support growth in the longer term," said Schwan, in his 12th year as CEO.

Roche shares have risen 11% this year, lagging the 20% gain of the Stoxx European Health Care Index <.SXDP>, as investors continue to worry about rivals' copies taking market share in Europe and increasingly in the United States, Bank Vontobel analysts said in an Aug. 30 note.

Schwan distanced himself from big takeovers, saying M&A to spur growth is too risky.

"I don't think it's a wise strategy in the long term to fill a growth gap by M&A," he said. "If you start filling gaps, you run the risk that you overpay or you take on board assets which do not fit strategically."

Still, Roche is screening bolt-on technology deals, Schwan said, such as the Spark transaction to add one approved gene therapy, $850,000-per-patient blindness treatment Luxturna, and several others in trials, including for haemophilia A.

The FTC's move to put the Spark transaction under its microscope came unexpectedly, said Schwan, forcing him to abandon original expectations to take ownership by June.

It is now expected by year's end, he said, at identical terms announced in February.

"We thought we should close this relatively quickly without a more-detailed review," Schwan said. "That was not in line with our expectations."

Completing the Spark deal will likely saddle Roche with some of the same pricing challenges faced by Schwan's Swiss rival Novartis, whose $2.1 million gene therapy Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy is the world's costliest one-dose medicine.

Novartis has suggested models in which insurers pay over time, to soften the hit. Spark's gene therapies for rare diseases may also become installment-plan candidates, Schwan said.

"In other words, if the gene therapy works, we agree on a certain annual amount over a defined number of years," he said. "If it should not continue to show the response which was hoped for, then the payment stops."

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

By John Miller and Paul Arnold
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVARTIS 0.82% 88.9 Delayed Quote.18.69%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 1.14% 274.15 Delayed Quote.11.36%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC 0.63% 101.495 Delayed Quote.157.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC
11:55aRoche CEO touts drugs pipeline, rules out M&A just to boost sales
RE
11:54aRoche CEO touts drugs pipeline, rules out M&A just to boost sales
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 78,8 M
EBIT 2019 -244 M
Net income 2019 -236 M
Finance 2019 403 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -16,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -22,2x
EV / Sales2019 44,2x
EV / Sales2020 21,4x
Capitalization 3 882 M
Chart SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Spark Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 114,58  $
Last Close Price 100,86  $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey D. Marrazzo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine A. High President, Director & Head-Research & Development
Steven M. Altschuler Chairman
Stephen W. Webster CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Federico Mingozzi Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC157.69%3 882
GILEAD SCIENCES2.41%81 129
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS8.54%46 230
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-22.52%31 663
GENMAB33.96%13 763
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.37.18%8 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group