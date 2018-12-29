Log in
SPARTA AG    SPT6   DE000A0NK3W4

SPARTA AG (SPT6)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 12:30:43 pm
123 EUR   --.--%
News 
News

Sparta AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

12/29/2018 | 12:25pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2018 / 12:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm Konrad Thomas
Last name(s): Zours
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sparta AG

b) LEI
529900ENOE342DU53X12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0NK3W4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
136.00 EUR 14693440.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
136.00 EUR 14693440.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-12-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.12.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sparta AG
Brook 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.sparta.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48073  29.12.2018 


© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Lukas Lenz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Jörg Schmidt Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Joachim Schmitt Member-Supervisory Board
Wilhelm Konrad Zours Member-Supervisory Board
Jens Große-Allermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARTA AG-14.58%0
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP-12.95%21 575
LEGAL & GENERAL-14.75%17 232
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN1.47%10 892
AMUNDI-34.75%10 684
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC-40.72%8 110
