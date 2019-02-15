Log in
Sparta AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/15/2019 | 05:30am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.02.2019 / 11:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Schäfers

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sparta AG

b) LEI
529900ENOE342DU53X12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0NK3W4

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
133.86 EUR 6931270.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
133.86 EUR 6931270.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sparta AG
Brook 1
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.sparta.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48955  15.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
