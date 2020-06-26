|
Sparta AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/26/2020 | 06:40am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.06.2020 / 12:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Wilhelm K. T.
|Last name(s):
|Zours
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0NK3W4
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|101.00 EUR
|16160.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|101.00 EUR
|16160.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Boerse Frankfurt
|MIC:
|XFRA
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sparta AG
|Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 1
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.sparta.de
|Sales 2019
7,69 M
8,63 M
8,63 M
|Net income 2019
0,35 M
0,40 M
0,40 M
|Net cash 2019
17,6 M
19,8 M
19,8 M
|P/E ratio 2019
|179x
|Yield 2019
|-
|Capitalization
97,7 M
110 M
110 M
|EV / Sales 2018
|12,9x
|EV / Sales 2019
|5,93x
|Nbr of Employees
|2
|Free-Float
|99,0%
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|SPARTA AG
|17.37%
|110