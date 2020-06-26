Log in
SPARTA AG

(SPT6)
Sparta AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/26/2020 | 06:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2020 / 12:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm K. T.
Last name(s): Zours
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Sparta AG

b) LEI
529900ENOE342DU53X12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0NK3W4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
101.00 EUR 16160.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
101.00 EUR 16160.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-24; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Boerse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


26.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sparta AG
Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 1
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.sparta.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

60963  26.06.2020 


© EQS 2020
