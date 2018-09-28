Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing October 1, 2018

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that,
commencing October 1, 2018, holders of the units sold in the Company’s
initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of
Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of
Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the
New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbols “SPAQ” and “SPAQ WS,”
respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the
NYSE under the symbol “SPAQ.U.”
The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten
offering. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities
(USA) LLC acted as joint book-running managers and Jefferies LLC, RBC
Capital Markets, LLC and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, Inc.
acted as co-managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying
securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”) on August 9, 2018.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall
there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
state or jurisdiction. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the
offering may be obtained for free by visiting the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission website at http://www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering
may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge
Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717,
Telephone: (800) 831-9146, or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC,
Attention: Prospectus Department, Eleven Madison Avenue, New York, NY
10010, Telephone: (800) 221-1037, email: newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.
ABOUT SPARTAN ENERGY ACQUISITION CORP.
The Company is a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the
energy industry in North America and was formed for the purpose of
entering into a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset
acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business
combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by
Spartan Energy Acquisition Sponsor LLC, which is owned by a private
investment fund managed by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, LLC
(NYSE: APO).
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking
statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous
conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company,
including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's
registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public
offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for
revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required
by law.
