CHARLOTTE, Mich., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) will announce its third quarter 2018 results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss its financial results with analysts and institutional investors.

The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: www.spartanmotors.com (Click on "Investor Relations" then "Webcasts") Conference Call: 1-844-868-8845 (domestic) or 412-317-6591 (international); passcode: 10124900

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.spartanmotors.com (Click on "Investor Relations" then "Webcasts").

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad range of specialty vehicles, specialty chassis, vehicle bodies, and parts for the fleet and delivery, recreational vehicle (RV), emergency response, defense forces, and contract assembly (light/medium duty truck) markets. The Company's brand names — Spartan Motors, Spartan Specialty Vehicles, Spartan Emergency Response, Spartan Parts and Accessories, Smeal, and its family of brands, including Ladder Tower™ and UST®; and Utilimaster®, a Spartan Motors Company — are known for quality, durability, performance, customer service, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $707 million in 2017. Visit Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-motors-conference-call-and-webcast-of-third-quarter-2018-results-scheduled-for-october-31-300731955.html

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.