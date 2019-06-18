Log in
SPARTAN MOTORS INC

(SPAR)
Spartan Motors : Emergency Response Displayed Safety-First Design Rescue Pumper at the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs Conference and Expo

06/18/2019 | 12:29pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, Mich., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Emergency Response ('Spartan' or 'Spartan ER'), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ('Spartan' or the 'Company'), at last week's New York State Association of Fire Chiefs (NYSAFC) Conference and Expo, showcased the Moyers Corners Spartan Rescue Pumper, including its safety-first design, which took place June 12-15, at The Oncenter in Syracuse, New York. The Spartan rescue pumper, 'Engine 32,' has been recently added to the Moyers Corners, New York, Fire Department's emergency response fleet.

'Replacing [our previous truck], Rescue 3, with a rescue engine is a radical change for us, and in some ways marks the end of an era for Moyers Corners,' said Moyers Corners Fire Chief, Ed Wisnowski. 'Engine 32 will allow for more efficient responses to many types of emergencies, while still providing the same level of exceptional service our community has come to expect. It also will reduce our fleet cost over the long run, which helps keep our financial commitment to the taxpayer.'

With a full line of custom and commercial pumpers, Spartan offers unique safety features and innovations to better support fire and rescue teams. Designed specifically to improve performance and extend vehicle life, Spartan's rescue pumper offers a stainless-steel tubular body, and the Vibra Torq body-mount system which delivers a smoother, more responsive ride.

'We pride ourselves on being the most reliable rescue manufacturer in the industry. When lives are at stake, emergency responders from towns like Moyers Corners have split seconds to ensure a solution is realized,' said Todd Fierro, President of Spartan Emergency Response. 'Our advanced design, engineering and manufacturing acumen ensures our units exceed the needs of the departments and the communities they serve.'

The largest fire industry rescue and EMS expo in the Northeast, the NYSAFC Annual Conference and Expo offers fire chiefs classroom education programs, training opportunities, and exhibit space for apparatus displays.

About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACTS:
Samara Hamilton
Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications
Spartan Motors, Inc.
Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com
(517) 997-3860

Matt Jackson
Managing Director, Partner
Lambert
mjackson@lambert.com
(616) 233-0500

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-emergency-response-displayed-safety-first-design-rescue-pumper-at-the-new-york-state-association-of-fire-chiefs-conference-and-expo-300870509.html

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Spartan Motors Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 16:28:05 UTC
