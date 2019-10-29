Log in
Spartan Motors : Emergency Response Receives Eight-Unit Follow-On Fire Truck Order From Charlotte, North Carolina Fire Department

0
10/29/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Emergency Response ('Spartan ER'), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) has received a new order to build eight fire apparatus for the Charlotte Fire Department (CFD). The order includes five Class A Smeal Custom Pumpers and three Smeal Rear Mount Aerials. CFD has been a Spartan customer since 2001. With this order, their fleet of Spartan and Smeal fire trucks will total 115 units.

'We understand the challenges facing firehouses, and we've come to learn of unique aspects our first responders face in Charlotte,' said Todd Fierro, President of Spartan Emergency Response. 'We worked closely with Spartan dealer Atlantic Coast Fire Trucks and CFD Fire Chief Reginald Johnson to design and build additions to the CFD fleet that will empower them to respond successfully and safely for years to come.'

The Smeal apparatus, built in Snyder, Nebraska, are equipped with formed aluminum bodies and hot-dipped galvanized frames, improving overall vehicle stability and corrosion resistance. The pumpers are equipped with a dual ladder rack and include a forty-foot ladder for expanded response, as well as an array of rescue tools in the front bumper. They also feature SG-09 green auxiliary power units that deliver idle reduction and aid with reduced energy consumption.

All apparatus in the order are equipped with Spartan Advanced Protection System® (APS), the industry's leading comprehensive vehicle safety package. The APS system optimizes firefighter effectiveness without compromising ergonomics and in-vehicle safety.

For more information about Spartan's Smeal fire apparatus and the Spartan Advanced Protection System, visit emergencyresponse.spartanmotors.com.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACTS:

Samara Hamilton
Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications
Spartan Motors, Inc.
Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com
(517) 997-3860

Matt Jackson
Managing Director, Partner
Lambert
mjackson@lambert.com
(616) 233-0500

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-emergency-response-receives-eight-unit-follow-on-fire-truck-order-from-charlotte-north-carolina-fire-department-300947455.html

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Disclaimer

Spartan Motors Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 19:06:05 UTC
