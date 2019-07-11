Spartan Motors : Recognized As Michigan Economic Bright Spot By Corp! Magazine

CHARLOTTE, Mich., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ('Spartan' or the 'Company'), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries, as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets, today announced that it has been awarded the 2019 Corp! Magazine Economic Bright Spots recognition in the Large Business Category. Corp! chose Spartan Motors to receive the award for the business milestones the Company reached in 2018, which included strong growth in the last mile delivery segment, alongside its commitment to the State of Michigan and its workforce.

Spartan Motors is headquartered in the city of Charlotte, which is conveniently located near the automotive engineering epicenter of Detroit. Concurrently, Spartan leadership is largely comprised of former Tier 1 automotive executives who have applied lean manufacturing principles to the business that have contributed to remarkable growth during the past five years. Spartan is approaching its 45th year of business in The Great Lakes State, and during that period, the Company has transformed from a custom fire truck chassis manufacturer to a global leader of heavy-duty, purpose-built vehicles spanning the recreational vehicles, fleet and last mile delivery, and emergency response vehicle markets.

'Throughout our rich history, we have always been proud to call Michigan home and we are committed to the economic success of the state and the skilled workforce that resides here,' said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Motors. 'We believe strongly in partnering with our workforce to be good stewards to the communities in which our associates work and live, and that's a commitment we aim to keep.'

During 2018, Spartan Motors realized numerous achievements, the most significant being the annual sales growth of the Fleet Vehicles and Services segment, which increased 54% to $388 million in 2018, from 2017. Driven by increased demand of e-commerce and the growing need for last mile delivery vehicles and upfit solutions, Spartan's expertise in fleet design and manufacturing made the Company the go-to source for North America's largest online retailer that sought a nimble, more economical proprietary fleet to service this new virtual retail world.

About Corp! Magazine Michigan's Economic Bright Spots Awards

Each year hundreds of applicants apply for the Bright Spots awards; top winners are chosen by honoring companies that have shown continued economic growth, expansion and support for hiring some of Michigan's brightest talents. This year, Corp! recognized over 60 large, medium, and small businesses in the award ceremony.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

