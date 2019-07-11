Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spartan Motors Inc    SPAR

SPARTAN MOTORS INC

(SPAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spartan Motors : Recognized As Michigan Economic Bright Spot By Corp! Magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 08:38am EDT

CHARLOTTE, Mich., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ('Spartan' or the 'Company'), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries, as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets, today announced that it has been awarded the 2019 Corp! Magazine Economic Bright Spots recognition in the Large Business Category. Corp! chose Spartan Motors to receive the award for the business milestones the Company reached in 2018, which included strong growth in the last mile delivery segment, alongside its commitment to the State of Michigan and its workforce.

Spartan Motors is headquartered in the city of Charlotte, which is conveniently located near the automotive engineering epicenter of Detroit. Concurrently, Spartan leadership is largely comprised of former Tier 1 automotive executives who have applied lean manufacturing principles to the business that have contributed to remarkable growth during the past five years. Spartan is approaching its 45th year of business in The Great Lakes State, and during that period, the Company has transformed from a custom fire truck chassis manufacturer to a global leader of heavy-duty, purpose-built vehicles spanning the recreational vehicles, fleet and last mile delivery, and emergency response vehicle markets.

'Throughout our rich history, we have always been proud to call Michigan home and we are committed to the economic success of the state and the skilled workforce that resides here,' said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spartan Motors. 'We believe strongly in partnering with our workforce to be good stewards to the communities in which our associates work and live, and that's a commitment we aim to keep.'

During 2018, Spartan Motors realized numerous achievements, the most significant being the annual sales growth of the Fleet Vehicles and Services segment, which increased 54% to $388 million in 2018, from 2017. Driven by increased demand of e-commerce and the growing need for last mile delivery vehicles and upfit solutions, Spartan's expertise in fleet design and manufacturing made the Company the go-to source for North America's largest online retailer that sought a nimble, more economical proprietary fleet to service this new virtual retail world.

To learn more about Spartan Motors and its commitment to Michigan, visit spartanmotors.com.

About Corp! Magazine Michigan's Economic Bright Spots Awards
Each year hundreds of applicants apply for the Bright Spots awards; top winners are chosen by honoring companies that have shown continued economic growth, expansion and support for hiring some of Michigan's brightest talents. This year, Corp! recognized over 60 large, medium, and small businesses in the award ceremony.

About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACT:
Samara Hamilton - Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications
Spartan Motors, Inc.
517.997.3860
Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com

Matt Jackson - Managing Partner
Lambert & Company
616.233.0500
mjackson@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-motors-recognized-as-michigan-economic-bright-spot-by-corp-magazine-300882441.html

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Disclaimer

Spartan Motors Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 12:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARTAN MOTORS INC
08:38aSPARTAN MOTORS : Recognized As Michigan Economic Bright Spot By Corp! Magazine
PU
07/09SPARTAN MOTORS : Emergency Response Strengthens Latin American Presence With An ..
PU
07/02SPARTAN MOTORS : Utilimaster Unveiled Innovative Driver Ergonomics Technology at..
PU
06/25SPARTAN MOTORS : Advances Commitment to U.S. Manufacturing with Launch of Detroi..
PU
06/21SPARTAN MOTORS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
06/18SPARTAN MOTORS : Emergency Response Displayed Safety-First Design Rescue Pumper ..
PU
06/17SPARTAN MOTORS : Appoints Todd A. Heavin As Chief Operating Officer
PU
06/13SPARTAN MOTORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
06/13SPARTAN MOTORS : Purchases Assets Of California-Based General Truck Body
PU
06/07SPARTAN MOTORS : to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference o..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 894 M
EBIT 2019 28,0 M
Net income 2019 20,7 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,00%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,40x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 354 M
Chart SPARTAN MOTORS INC
Duration : Period :
Spartan Motors Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTAN MOTORS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,3  $
Last Close Price 10,0  $
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daryl M. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Sharman Chairman
Frederick J. Sohm Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Edward Harbour Independent Director
Richard F. Dauch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARTAN MOTORS INC38.31%354
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-3.67%43 675
FERRARI71.01%31 243
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-20.60%26 174
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-1.99%21 914
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 793
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About