Spartan Motors : Utilimaster Displays Highly Specialized Utility Service Walk-In Van Designs at ICUEE

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services ('Spartan'), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR), which goes to market under its Utilimaster® and Strobes-R-Us™ brands, showcased two highly-customized Utilimaster utility service walk-in van designs at the International Construction and Utility Equipment Exposition Conference (ICUEE), North America's largest utility and construction trade show, held from October 1-3 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The two customer-specific, highly specialized walk-in van designs featured at the show were built on a Freightliner MT55 chassis for Pepco, and a Freightliner MT55 chassis for DTE Energy, respectively.

Utilimaster's purpose-built walk-in vans are designed to meet the relentless demands of utility companies and municipalities across North America.

'The utility service industry operates 24/7, in order to provide and maintain essential services for communities around the country,' said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Motors Fleet Vehicles and Services. 'Through our Work-Driven Design™ process, Utilimaster is able to design vehicle solutions alongside our customers to meet the rigorous demands their crews encounter daily with specialty service vehicles that integrate the latest available technology, some of which were shown at ICUEE in Louisville.'

Utilimaster builds and upfits fleet vehicles spanning across GVWR classes 1-7. Through product diversity and industry-leading technological integration, the fleet and commercial retail work truck brand has positioned itself as a one-stop-shop for service providers around the country. Utilimaster's dedicated utility service sales and engineering team were onsite at the ICUEE show demonstrating the latest advancements in utility service fleet vehicles and educating visitors on Utilimaster products. ICUEE featured more than 18,000 utility and construction professionals from across North America.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation.

The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

