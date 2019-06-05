Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Spartan Motors Inc    SPAR

SPARTAN MOTORS INC

(SPAR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spartan Motors : Utilimaster Showcases Walk-In Van At Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services ('Spartan'), a business unit of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR), under its Utilimaster® brand, showcased its utility walk-in van, an industry standard for utility and service vehicles, at the Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference (EUFMC) from June 2-5 in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The 14' Utilimaster walk-in-van, designed, engineered, and manufactured specifically for Spartan Motors' customer Hawaiian Electric Company, is built on a Ford F-59 commercial chassis with a Kubota gas generator, Team Fenex air delivery system, and upfitted with EZ Stak interior cabinetry. This particular specialty service truck will be used to maintain and service the underground electrical infrastructure in Honolulu, Hawaii.

'The walk-in van gave customers the opportunity to see the degree to which we enable our utility service clients with customized vehicle solutions, across geographies,' said Chad Heminover, President, Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services. 'Working closely with our customers through our Work-Driven Design® process enables a better understanding of their drivers, technicians, and the mission, which helps them more efficiently tackle the job at hand.'

Utilimaster's utility service walk-in van is the ultimate modern-day workshop on wheels, featuring auxiliary power, interior and exterior storage, warning and working lighting, and specialty equipment capabilities to accommodate third-party accessories. Made from lightweight aluminum, the van provides maximum versatility and interior design accents with a highly modular cargo area and multiple side and rear door configurations.

Utilimaster's dedicated utility service sales and engineering team was onsite at the EUFMC show to demonstrate the latest advancements in utility service vehicles and educate visitors on Utilimaster products as well as the unique ways to enable the specialty service market. With more than 300 representatives and over 100 manufacturers and service providers, the EUFMC conference brings together over 70 companies across the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.

For more information on Spartan and Utilimaster offerings, visit: www.spartanmotors.com/fleet-vehicles.

About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last-mile delivery, specialty service, and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments, including Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response, and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also include Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster®, Strobes-R-Us™, Smeal, Ladder Tower™, and UST®. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,300 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

Media Contacts:
Samara Hamilton - Corporate Director of Marketing and Communications
Spartan Motors, Inc.
517.997.3860
Samara.Hamilton@spartanmotors.com

Matt Jackson - Managing Director
Lambert, Edwards & Associates
616.233.0500
mjackson@lambert.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/utilimaster-showcases-walk-in-van-at-electric-utility-fleet-managers-conference-300862692.html

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Disclaimer

Spartan Motors Inc. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 19:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARTAN MOTORS INC
03:33pSPARTAN MOTORS : Utilimaster Showcases Walk-In Van At Electric Utility Fleet Man..
PU
05/30GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION : Expands U.S. Manufacturing with Spartan Motors Cont..
AQ
05/29GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION : Announces first quarter 2019 results
AQ
05/28SPARTAN MOTORS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
05/16SPARTAN MOTORS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/07SPARTAN MOTORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02SPARTAN MOTORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/02SPARTAN MOTORS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/02SPARTAN MOTORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
04/16SPARTAN MOTORS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 894 M
EBIT 2019 28,3 M
Net income 2019 21,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
P/E ratio 2020 10,87
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,35x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 310 M
Chart SPARTAN MOTORS INC
Duration : Period :
Spartan Motors Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTAN MOTORS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,3 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daryl M. Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Sharman Chairman
Frederick J. Sohm Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Edward Harbour Independent Director
Richard F. Dauch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARTAN MOTORS INC21.30%308
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-7.50%41 277
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.54%30 657
FERRARI47.04%27 789
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.84%19 833
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About