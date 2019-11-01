Log in
Spartan Motors : to Present at Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference on November 5

0
11/01/2019

CHARLOTTE, Mich., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAR) ('Spartan' or the 'Company'), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets, today announced that management will participate in Baird's 2019 Global Industrial Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.

Spartan Motors will provide a corporate update to attendees in a group presentation on Tuesday, November 5, at 4:30 p.m. CT in the LaSalle Room and will additionally participate in one-on-one meetings with attendees throughout the day. The investor presentation to be used at the conference will be posted to the Company's website, www.spartanmotors.com, under the Investor section.

Investors interested in setting up a meeting with management, or learning more about the Company, are encouraged to contact their Baird representative or Juris Pagrabs, Group Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations at Spartan Motors.

About Spartan Motors
Spartan Motors, Inc. is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries (including last mile delivery, specialty service and vocation-specific upfit segments), as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. The Company is organized into three core business segments: Spartan Fleet Vehicles and Services, Spartan Emergency Response and Spartan Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands also includes Spartan Authorized Parts, Spartan Factory Service Centers, Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST. Spartan Motors and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, aftermarket product support and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,500 associates, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota; Saltillo, Mexico; and Lima, Peru. Spartan reported sales of $816 million in 2018. Learn more about Spartan Motors at www.spartanmotors.com.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Juris Pagrabs
Group Treasurer & Director of Investor Relations
Spartan Motors, Inc.
(517) 997-3862

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spartan-motors-to-present-at-baird-2019-global-industrial-conference-on-november-5-300949610.html

SOURCE Spartan Motors, Inc.

Disclaimer

Spartan Motors Inc. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:47:06 UTC
