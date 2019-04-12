Caito Foods Voluntarily Recalls Fresh-Cut Melon Products Over Salmonella Risk

By Maria Armental



Caito Foods LLC is voluntarily pulling off shelves some of its fresh-cut melon products over a potential link to a salmonella outbreak, the company said late Friday.

Federal health officials have linked 93 illnesses to the strain of salmonella under investigation, the company said. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration are involved in the probe.

The recall covers fresh-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe and mixed fruit produced at an Indianapolis site and distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The items were sold at stores including Kroger, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods.

Salmonella, a potentially deadly bacteria, is one of the most common causes of foodborne illnesses in humans.

Caito Foods was sold to SpartanNash Co. (SPTN) in 2017.

Josh Beckerman assisted with this report.

