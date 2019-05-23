Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SpartanNash Co    SPTN

SPARTANNASH CO

(SPTN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 05/23 04:00:00 pm
13.02 USD   -4.82%
05:38pSPARTANNASH : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09:41aSPARTANNASH : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
05/20SPARTANNASH : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SpartanNash : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019. As of May 22, 2019, there were 36,313,827 common shares outstanding.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 160 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPARTANNASH CO
05:38pSPARTANNASH : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09:41aSPARTANNASH : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
05/22SPARTANNASH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
05/20SPARTANNASH CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/20SPARTANNASH : Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
05/15SPARTANNASH CO : quaterly earnings release
05/13SPARTANNASH : to Webcast First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
05/13SPARTANNASH : to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting
BU
05/13SPARTANNASH : Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Net Sales and Earnings Re..
AQ
05/09SPARTANNASH CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 8 536 M
EBIT 2019 107 M
Net income 2019 42,6 M
Debt 2019 654 M
Yield 2019 5,68%
P/E ratio 2019 11,50
P/E ratio 2020 8,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,13x
Capitalization 497 M
Chart SPARTANNASH CO
Duration : Period :
SpartanNash Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARTANNASH CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 16,0 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Staples President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Dennis Eidson Chairman
Mark E. Shamber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arif Dar Chief Information Officer
Elizabeth A. Nickels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARTANNASH CO-20.37%497
SYSCO CORPORATION20.48%38 759
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD14.75%30 568
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.11%29 917
TESCO22.41%28 804
AHOLD DELHAIZE-7.32%26 998
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About