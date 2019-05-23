SpartanNash : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019. As of May 22, 2019, there were 36,313,827 common shares outstanding.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 160 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190523005839/en/