SPARTANNASH CO

(SPTN)
08/22 04:00:00 pm
11.2 USD   +0.54%
08:01a SPARTANNASH : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/15LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/14SPARTANNASH : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
SpartanNash : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/23/2019 | 08:01am EDT

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) ("SpartanNash" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2019. As of August 19, 2019, there were 36,334,477 common shares outstanding.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 160 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, Dan's Supermarket and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8 537 M
EBIT 2019 94,2 M
Net income 2019 13,0 M
Debt 2019 693 M
Yield 2019 6,88%
P/E ratio 2019 16,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,15x
EV / Sales2019 0,13x
EV / Sales2020 0,12x
Capitalization 407 M
Technical analysis trends SPARTANNASH CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,29  $
Last Close Price 11,20  $
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Staples President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Dennis Eidson Chairman
Mark E. Shamber Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arif Dar Chief Information Officer
Elizabeth A. Nickels Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARTANNASH CO-34.81%407
SYSCO CORPORATION16.96%37 589
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD22.40%30 537
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.12%30 532
TESCO PLC12.31%25 448
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-5.64%25 349
