SPARTANNASH CO (SPTN)
SpartanNash : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

02/06/2019 | 08:06am EST

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results after the stock market close on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live over the internet hosted at SpartanNash’s website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the “Investor Relations” section and will remain available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately ten days.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 160 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries


© Business Wire 2019
