SpartanNash : to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its
fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results after the stock
market close on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with
additional comments and details on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 8:00
a.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live over the internet hosted at
SpartanNash’s website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts
under the “Investor Relations” section and will remain available for
replay on the Company’s website for approximately ten days.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core
businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of
independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and
U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh
produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves
customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia,
Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash
currently operates 160 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of
Family Fare Supermarkets, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s
Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV
military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery
products to U.S. military commissaries
