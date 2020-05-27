SpartanNash : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq: SPTN) (“SpartanNash” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.1925 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 12, 2020. As of May 26, 2020, there were 35,682,308 common shares outstanding.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 155 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, and Dan's Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

