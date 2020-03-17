SpartanNash : Experiences Unprecedented Grocery Sales Volume Driven by Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact

CEO Announces Initiative to Hire Retail, Distribution and Transportation Workers

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced an initiative to hire displaced workers and students in its nine-state retail footprint and 14-state distribution network for temporary positions which may turn into permanent career opportunities. This hiring initiative is due to unprecedented retail and distribution sales volume trending at two to three times normal sales levels at some locations since the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19). SpartanNash, one of the nation’s largest food distributors, operates more than 150 corporate owned retail stores, distributes to more than 2,000 independent retail locations in all 50 states, and is a leading distributor to US military commissaries around the world.

“During this unprecendented time of growing consumer need and uncertainty, SpartanNash is on the frontlines ensuring our customers have access to the food, medicine and household goods they need,” said Dennis Eidson, SpartanNash’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our family of associates is working hard to keep our independent customers, military commissaries and our own retail stores shelves stocked with household essentials, and to continue to serve as a trusted provider of food products, which has been our driving force for more than 100 years. We recognize in many of our rural communities, we are the sole grocery provider and tens of thousands of families and neighbors are relying on us.

“As we continue to navigate the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to ensuring the well-being and safety of our family of associates, customers and communities and supporting health officials and government leaders to contain the virus. We have redoubled our sanitation and safety efforts and stepped up all of our operational policies and procedures in-line with local and national government recommendations.”

Qualified candidates can apply for immediate interviews and on-the-spot hiring at retail stores and distribution centers. For locations and to apply, visit a local SpartanNash corporate owned store or go to careers.spartannash.com.

SpartanNash’s fleet of more than 800 tractors and 2,000 trailers travel over 57 million miles a year from 18 distribution centers (see list below), delivering grocery products to its more than 150 corporate owned retail stores in the Midwest (see list below) and over 2,000 independent retailers in all 50 states. As a leading provider of grocery products to US commissaries throughout the world and the exclusive supplier of private label products to the Defense Commissary Agency, the Company is also committed to delivering a slice of home to military heroes and their families.

Corporate owed retail grocery stores located in:

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

North Dakota

Ohio

South Dakota

Wisconsin

Wholesale distribution centers:

Bellefontaine, Ohio

Bluefield, Virginia

Fargo, North Dakota

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Indianapolis, Indiana

Lakeland, Florida

Lima, Ohio

Lumberton, North Carolina

Omaha, Nebraska

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

St. Cloud, Minnesota

Military distribution centers

Bloomington, Indiana

Columbus, Georgia

Landover, Maryland

Norfolk, Virginia

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Pensacola, Florida

San Antonio, Texas

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 155 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to US military commissaries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “outlook,” “believe,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “expects,” “guidance,” “trend,” “on track,” “encouraged” or “plan” or similar expressions. The statements in the “Outlook” section of this press release are inherently forward looking. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to SpartanNash as of today's date, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to compete in the highly competitive grocery distribution, retail grocery, and military distribution industries. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in SpartanNash’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other SEC filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning SpartanNash, or other matters and attributable to SpartanNash or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. SpartanNash does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

