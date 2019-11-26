SpartanNash : to Present at the Barclays 2019 Eat, Sleep, Play - It's Not All Discretionary Conference

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that Mark Shamber, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will present at the Barclays 2019 Eat, Sleep, Play - It's Not All Discretionary Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 2:15pm ET in New York, NY.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet hosted at SpartanNash's website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the "Investor Relations" section and will remain available for replay on the Company's website for approximately ten days.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as premier fresh produce distribution and fresh food processing. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Djibouti and Egypt. SpartanNash currently operates 157 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Dan’s Supermarket and Family Fresh Market. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.

