Monteverde & Associates PC is Investigating the Recently Announced Acquisition

01/03/2019 | 02:01am CET

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) regarding the sale of Civitas Solutions, Inc. ("Civitas") to Centerbridge Partners L.P for $17.75 in cash per share. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/civitas-solutions-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Fidelity Southern Corporation (NasdaqGS: LION) regarding the sale of Fidelity Southern Corp.  to Ameris Bancorp ("Ameris") for 0.80 shares of Ameris common stock for each share of Fidelity stock owned. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/fidelity-southern-corporation. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA) regarding the sale of Sparton Corp. to Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. for $18.50 in cash per share. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/sparton-corporation-0. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 and 2018, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock of listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com 
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2018 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-is-investigating-the-recently-announced-acquisition-300772041.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2019
