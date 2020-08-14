Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  SPARX Group Co., Ltd    8739   JP3399900004

SPARX GROUP CO., LTD

(8739)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SPARX : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Qtr of the FY2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:03am EDT

FY2020

1st Quarter Earnings Presentation (Apr. 2020 - Jun. 2020)

August 14th, 2020

SPARX Group Co., Ltd. https://www.sparxgroup.com/

SPARX Statement

Mission

To make the world wealthier,

healthier, and happier

Vision

To be the most trusted and respected investment company in the world.

2

FY2020 Q1 Performance

3

About This Earnings Presentation

This earnings presentation provides management accounting details not included in the consolidated statement. Note that, as shown in the following diagram, SPARX categorizes (1) management fees, (2) performance fees, and (3) other operating revenue, while (1) ordinary expenses, (2) commissions paid, and (3) bonuses are included in operating and general expenses.

SPARX Group has set base earnings as its overriding administrative index. Base earnings demonstrate whether a business has the earning capacity needed for a sustainable, stable foundation. We use the following formula to calculate base earnings:

Base earnings = (Management fees ̶ Commissions paid) - Ordinary expenses

= Management fees (after deducting commissions) - Ordinary expenses

In financial accounting, operating profit includes one-time or additional performance fees, but these fees fluctuate considerably, according to trends in the stock market or business progress in real asset investments. Therefore,

base earnings indicate genuine earning capacity.

Financial accounting

Management accounting

Other operating

Operating

revenue

Additional profit

profit

Performance fees

Operating

Bonuses

profit

Base

Operating

earnings

revenue

Operating and

Management

Ordinary

general

expenses

fees

expenses

Commissions

4

paid

Consolidated Earnings Summary (1) Performance

SPARX Groupʻs operating profit for the first quarter in fiscal year 2020 resulted in an 18.6% year-on- year decline, mainly due to a decrease in management fees caused by shrinking of AUM of our Japanese public investment trusts, which have high fee rates, and a decrease in performance fees for renewable energy investment strategy compared to the same period of the previous year.

These results were primarily due to a large amount of performance fees earned in the first quarter of last fiscal year and this quarterʼs performance is not representative of what will happen in the remaining quarters and does not reflect the real strength of SPARX today.

Unit:Millions of yen

FY2019

FY2020

YoY change

Apr2019-Jun2019Apr2020-Jun2020

Operating revenue

3,186

2,709

-15.0%

Operating profit

1,139

926

-18.6%

Net income

768

528

-31.1%

Base earnings

1,013

925

-8.7%

(Note) See pages 4, 6, 30, and 35 for more on base earnings.

5

Consolidated Earnings Summary (2) Performance

FY2019

FY2020

Apr2019-Jun2019

Full Year

Apr2020-Jun2020

YoY change

Average AUM

(Billions of yen)

1,180.1

1,184.0

1,215.7

+3.0%

Management fee rate

（％）

0.79%

0.75%

0.70%

-0.09

(After deducting commissions)

Management fees

(Millions of yen)

2,336

8,866

2,128

-8.9%

(After deducting commissions)

- Ordinary expenses

(Millions of yen)

1,323

5,275

1,203

-9.1%

Base earnings

(Millions of yen)

1,013

3,591

925

-8.7%

Performance fees

(Millions of yen)

343

1,652

162

-52.5%

Percentage of AUM

（％）

31.0%

33.5%

39.3%

+8.3

eligible to earn peformance fees

Other operating revenue

(Millions of yen)

22

114

39

+72.4%

- Bonuses

(Millions of yen)

239

864

200

-16.4%

including ESOP Expense)

Operating profit

(Millions of yen)

1,139

4,479

926

-18.6%

Profit attributable to

(Millions of yen)

768

2,301

528

-31.1%

owners of parent

Return on equity (ROE)

（％）

15.6%

11.4%

10.9%

-4.6

(Note 1) Management fees include administrative fees for the power stations related to our Japanese Renewable Energy Investment Strategy. This note applies throughout this presentation.

(Note 2) Performance fees include one-time fees received as compensation for real estate purchases/sales related to our Japanese real estate investment strategy, as well as one-time fees

(acquisition fees) received as compensation for formulating power station plans related to our Japanese Renewable Energy Investment Strategy. This note applies throughout this presentation.

6

Consolidated Earnings Summary (3) AUM

Our AUM increased by 10.7% compared to end of the previous fiscal year mainly due to the rise in market prices accompanying the recovery of the stock market and the start of operation of the Space Frontier Fund.

AUM

Average AUM

Three months

Unit:Billions of yen

As of March, 2020

As of June, 2020

Change

FY2019

FY2020

YoY change

(%)

(%)

Japanese Equity

744.4

844.5

+13.4%

829.0

823.3

-0.7%

OneAsia

52.2

64.9

+24.5%

30.6

61.0

+99.1%

Real Assets

213.4

212.3

-0.5%

209.1

212.7

+1.7%

Private Equity(Mirai

113.2

121.4

+7.2%

111.3

118.6

+6.6%

Creation, etc.)

Total

1,123.3

1,243.2

+10.7%

1,180.1

1,215.7

+3.0%

As of June, 2020

As of March, 2020

As of June, 2020

YoY change

TOPIX

1,551

1,403

1,558

+0.5%

NIKKEI 225

(JPY )

21,275

18,917

22,288

+4.8%

KOSPI

2,130

1,754

2,108

-1.0%

*See our "Notice of Month-End Assets Under Management" for details on SPARX's AUM as of June 30, 2020.

https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/8739/tdnet/1858378/00.pdf

7

Business Progress Report and Future Plans

8

Latest Business Progress Report

Japanese

Equity

OneAsia

Real

Assets

Private

Equity

The engagement fund was launched in May. We aim to expand the AUM, creating track records.

Last December, we received a subscription from a major public institutional investor in Europe for a new Korean small and mid-cap fund. After that, the fund from Korean domestic institutional investors has been inflow on a net bases.

Focusing on the review of investment in renewable energy power plants of large companies because of COVID-19, we are actively investing in high-quality power plants that have already been operated.

In addition to Mirai Creation Fund I, Mirai Creation Fund now has some investments which will likely lead to a successful exit, including IPOs. Furthermore, the Space Frontier Fund was launched in May for ¥8.2 billion.

9

Four Pillars of Growth:

Combining High Profitability and Stability

High

profitability

Stability

Fund performance generates significant income (performance fees)

Ongoing long-term contracts generate stable income

JPY844.5 billion

JPY212.3 billion

Japanese OneAsia Equity

Real Private

Assets Equity

JPY64.9 billion

JPY121.4 billion

10

  1. Japanese Equity Investment Strategy (AUM of JPY844.5 billion as of June 30, 2020)

Japanese OneAsia

Equity

Real Private

Assets Equity

11

Press Release April 23, 2020

Received The First Prize of "R&I Fund Award 2020"

Investment Trusts Aggregate/ Japanese Equity

Fund Aggregate category: The First Prize

SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Investment Trusts 10-Year/ Japanese Equity Fund category: The Second Prize

Investment Trusts /Japanese Equity Fund category: The Second Prize

SPARX New Global Blue Chip Japanese Equity Fund ("Gensentoshi")

Received two consecutive years

(Reference) https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/8739/tdnet/1818600/00.pdf

The R&I Fund Award is presented to provide reference information based on the past data R&I believes to be reliable

(however, its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed by R&I) and is not intended to recommend the purchase,

sale or holding of particular products or guarantee their future performance. The Award is not the Credit Rating Business,

but one of the Other Lines of Business (businesses excluding Credit Rating Business and also excluding the Ancillary

Businesses) as set forth in Article 299, paragraph (1), item (xxviii) of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Financial

Instruments Business, etc. With respect to such business, relevant laws and regulations require measures to be

implemented so that activities pertaining to such business would not unreasonably affect the Credit Rating Activities.

Intellectual property rights including copyright and all other rights in this Award are the sole property of R&I, and any

unauthorized copying, reproduction and so forth are prohibited. The Award for the "Investment Trusts/Aggregate"

category is based on the average performance of the relevant funds of a fund manager, and does not indicate the

12

excellent performance of all individual funds of the manager.

Japanese Equity Investment Strategy: Status of AUM

Our AUM of the Japanese equity investment strategy increased due to the recovery of the stock market, but the AUM of publicly offered investment trusts in Japan, which have high fee rates, decreased.

UnitsBillions of yen

AUM

Mar. 2020

Jun. 2020

Change

Change (%)

Japanese Equity Long-Short Strategy

43.8

50.0

+6.2

+14.2%

Japanese Equity Focus All Cap Strategy

453.4

513.5

+60.1

+13.3%

Japanese Equity Mid & Small Cap Strategy

157.7

182.1

+24.3

+15.4%

Japanese Equity Market Neutral Strategy

37.3

37.3

+0.0

-0.1%

Japanese Equity Sustainable Strategy

51.9

59.4

+7.4

+14.3%

Other

0.0

1.9

+1.9

-

Total

744.4

844.5

+100.0

+13.4%

13

  1. OneAsia Equity Investment Strategy (AUM of JPY64.9 billion as of June 30, 2020)

Japanese OneAsia

Equity

Real Private

Assets Equity

14

OneAsia Equity Investment Strategy

Sharing Investment Intelligence Continues to Lead to Results

Fund managers in Tokyo, South Korea, and Hong Kong share investment intelligence to bolster our investments in Asia.

We develop products using ideas from fund managers in all our offices, and we work to create new funds.

Launched our publicly offered investment trust for listed companies in Japan and Asia. Last December, we received a subscription from a major public institutional investor in Europe for a new Korean small and mid-cap fund. After that, the fund from Korean domestic institutional investors has been inflow on a net bases.

AUM increased by 24.3% from 52.2 billion yen at the end of March 2020 to 64.9 billion yen at the end of June.

Furthermore, by having leading securities firms distribute more of our funds and working closely with overseas institutional investors, we will intend to increase the AUM of the OneAsia investment strategy.

15

(3)Real Asset Investment Strategy

(AUM of JPY212.3 billion as of June 30, 2020)

Japanese OneAsia

Equity

Real Private

Assets Equity

16

Renewable Energy Power Station Investment

Assets under management

As of June 30, 2020

JPY189.4 billion

Number of Investments: 27(approx. 488 MW) Number of stations selling

electricity: 22 (approx. 306 MW)

Solar power generation

Wind power generation

Biomass power generation

17

(4)Private Equity Investment Strategy

(AUM of JPY121.4 billion as of June 30, 2020)

Japan OneAsia

Equity

Real Private

Assets Equity

18

Mirai Creation Investment Strategy（１）

Ample investment opportunities and steadily growing performance

AUM as of June, 2020

Mirai Creation Fund II

72.6 Billion JPY

At the end of March 2020

At the end of June 2020

Executed Amount

Executed Amount

49 Projects

54 Projects

35.2 Billion JPY

37.9 Billion JPY

Toyota Motor

Corporation

Sumitomo Mitsui

Mirai

Banking Corporation

Creation

SPARX

Fund II

LP investors

Domestic and international

start-up enterprises

Intelligent technologies

Robotics

Hydrogen energy

Electrification

New materials

Mirai Creation homepage: https://mirai.sparx.co.jp/en/

19

Private Equity Investment Strategy （２）

Portfolio status

Ficha Inc. (Mirai Creation Fund )

Neural Pocket Inc.(Mirai Creation Fund )

  • Leading the Image Recognition Market with its Proprietary Machine Learning Technology, in Preparation for an Autonomous Driving Society.
  • In June 2020, it was listed on the TSE Mothers.

■Offering solutions using image analysis AI for improving client business efficiency.

  • In June 2020, it will be listed on the TSE Mothers.

Examples of past IPOs and exits

  • Soracom, Inc. (acquired by a major corporation in August 2017)
  • PKSHA Technology, Inc. (listed in September 2017)
  • Autonomous Control Systems Laboratory (listed in December 2018)
  • Sansan, Inc. (listed in June 2019)
  • Giftee, Inc. (listed in September 2019)
  • Freee, K.K. (listed in December 2019)
  • Medley, Inc.(listed in December 2019) etc.

Going forward, we will continue to see more portfolio companies newly listed or

acquired by major corporations

Our framework allows us to recognize performance fees once we have paid

more than a defined ratio of investment returns to our LPs

(Note) We expect Mirai Creation Fund I to begin earning performance fees from 2022 on.

Reference to particular securities and their issues are for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as,

20

recommendations to purchase or sell securities.

Private Equity Investment Strategy （３）

Established "Space Frontier Fund" in May 2020 and started operation

Partnership with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Fund Name

Space Frontier Investment Limited Partnership

Investments

Start-ups, projects, and other organizations that boast

technologies that contribute to the exploitation of space

General partner: SPARX Innovation for the Future Co., Ltd.

Investors

Limited partners: Toyota Motor Corporation; MUFG Bank, Ltd.;

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation; Mizuho Bank, Ltd.; and

others

Fund size

JPY 8.2 billion (as of June 29, 2020)

Referenceshttps://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/8739/tdnet/1854890/00.pdf https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/8739/ir_material4/143722/00.pdf

21

Other

22

[Reference] Hybrid Business Model

A hybrid model that combines our traditional strategy of investing in highly profitable listed stocks with the stable strategy of financing real assets/Private Equity

AUM As of June 2020

Japanese One

Equity Asia

Real Private Assets Equity

Japanese

One

Japanese

One

Equity

Asia

JPY843.2bn

JPY61.2bn

Equity

Asia

Real

Private

Real

Private

Assets

Equity

Assets

Equity

Japanese

One

Equity

Asia

Private Equity

JPY212.3bn

JPY121.4bn

Real Private Assets Equity

OneAsia

Mirai Creation Fund (2015)

Real Assets

Establishes SPARX AI & Technologies Investment(2018)

Establishes SPARX Innovation for Future(2020)

  • Incorporates SPARX Asset & Trust Management (2014)
  • Establishes SPARX Green Energy & Technology (2012)
  • Acquires PMA Capital Management (now SPARX Asia Capital Management; 2006)
  • Acquires Cosmo Investment Management (now SPARX Asset Management Korea; 2005)
  • Fund of funds strategy (1997; specializing in Asia-Pacific since 2002)

Japanese Equity

  • Japanese Equity Focus strategy (1999)
  • Japanese Equity Focus All Cap strategy (1998)
  • Japanese Equity Long-Short All Cap strategy (1997)
  • Japanese Mid & Small Cap strategy (1989)

Market swings have a significant impact

Diversified strategy leads to increased stability

23

Aiming to Create Business in Growth Sectors in the New Era

Fund

Teaching the next

While maintaining a sound financial base

generation an investment

philosophy replete with the

entrepreneurial spirit

needed to strive for

corporate value growth

Further bolstering our

New

fund business

business

creation

Encouraging a corporate

culture and

entrepreneurial spirit that

generates businesses fromGrowthesectorsground up

Long-

term

Excess

Cash

Growth sectors in

the new era

Reinvesting some capital into creating new value

Energy

Quantum

Medical &

long-term

computing

care

24

SPARX's Investments in Growth Sectors

Company name

Sigma-i Co., Ltd.

Representative

Masayuki Ozeki

director

Founded

April 4, 2019

Business details

Consulting using quantum computing-based analytics /

Developing and licensing quantum computing software /

Training experts utilizing quantum computing

  • The company intends to assemble the human resources of the future who can handle new computing technologies, including quantum annealing and machine learning.equity method applies to this company
  • We additionally invested in this company last year. Aim to further accelerate the social implementation of quantum annealing technology.

Sigma-i's strengths

Quantum annealing machine

Basic research

Professional personnel

  • The firm offers more convenient user environments through Japan's first large-scale user agreement with D-Wave Systems, Inc.
  • It leverages research results generated by Masayuki Ozeki, an expert in quantum annealing machines.
  • Top-classresearchers from Tohoku University, the Tokyo Institute of Technology, and the Nagoya Institute of Technology work to advance the use of quantum annealing machines in society.

World-class R&D resources

25

Passing On SPARX's Investment Philosophy through the Buffett Club, an Internal Study Group

What is the Buffett Club?

Through studying and discussing the investment philosophies of noted investor Warren Buffett and other capitalists, SPARX employees learn the value of wanting to make clients wealthier, healthier, and happier as a part of "the most trusted and respected investment company in the world."

We have regularly held these study groups since our founding as a way to convey SPARX's investment philosophy to the next generation.

26

Information

We have produced a new video that highlights the companyʼs history̶including the reason for its name̶as well as its investment philosophy, corporate mission, performance, and its present and future endeavors, in just five minutes.

27

Company Profile

Company

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

Representative

President & CEO Shuhei Abe

Address

1-2-70 Konan, Minato,

Tokyo, Japan

Founded

July 1, 1989

Capitalization

JPY8,587 million

(as of June 30, 2020)

Employees

175 (as of June 30, 2020)

Exchange

Tokyo Stock Exchange

First Section

Ticker

8739

President and Group CEO Shuhei Abe

1954: Born in Sapporo.

1978: Graduated from Sophia University, Faculty of Economics.

1980: Received an MBA from Babson College. After returning to Japan, hired by Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Worked as a corporate research analyst evaluating individual companies listed on Japanese stock markets.

1982: Seconded to New York's Nomura Securities International, Inc., and worked in sales of Japanese stocks to US institutional investors.

1985: Founded Abe Capital Research in New York. Provided portfolio management and advice on Japanese stocks to European and American investors through the Quantum Fund and other funds, while managing the assets of individual property owners in Europe and the US.

1989: After returning to Japan, established SPARX Asset Management (now SPARX Group Co., Ltd.) and appointed as president & representative director (current post).

2005: Completed the AMP at Harvard Business School.

2011: Appointed to the Subcommittee to Study Costs and Other Issues of the Japanese government's Energy and Environment Council.

2012: Appointed to the Japanese government's Supply-Demand Verification Subcommittee.

2012: Appointed to the Risk Advisory Committee for the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).

28

Supplementary Materials

29

Reference Revenue Structure

and Important Management Indicators

Business that receives fees at a fixed rate of AUM

Revenue Structure

  • Management Fees = AUM × management fee rate
  • Performance Fees = AUM × percentage of AUM eligible to earn performance fees × performance fee rate

Important Management Indicators

  • Asset under management (AUM)
  • Management fee rate
  • Percentage of AUM eligible to earn performance fees
  • Base Earnings = management fees (after deducting commissions) - ordinary expenses

The formulas above simply explain revenue structure, not the exact calculations actually used.

30

Quarterly Trends in Operating Revenue

The decrease in the management fee rate in the first quarter was due to a temporary decrease in management fees of the public investment trusts, which have high fee rates, and is expected to level out throughout the year.

31

Structure of Performance Fees (Related to Equity Investment Fund)

Performance Fees are recognized for NAV per share exceeding HWM as of record date for fund

32

Breakdown of Operating and General Administrative Expenses

  • Commissions paid decreased due to a decrease in management fees related to public investment trusts
  • Dramatically reduced travel expenses due to COVID-19.

Units: Millions of yen

FY2019

FY2020

Apr2019-Jun2019

Full Year

Apr2020-Jun2020

YoY change

Commissions paid

484

1,857

378

-21.9%

Personnel exp.

734

2,831

698

-4.9%

Travel exp.

89

296

2

-96.8%

Property rent

58

270

73

+26.2%

Entrusted business expenses

323

1,281

285

-11.9%

Depreciation on fixed assets

61

264

72

+18.5%

Advertising exp.

43

131

13

-69.9%

Research exp.

74

308

79

+6.3%

Other expenses

177

756

179

+1.1%

Total: Operating and general

2,047

7,996

1,782

-12.9%

administrative expenses

Ordinary expenses

1,323

5,275

1,203

-9.1%

Note1 The figures above, excluding "YoY change" are truncated. "YoY change" is rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.

Note2 The "Personnel expenses" data includes payments for legal welfare, bonus and temporary staff, etc. other than salary.

Note3 The "Ordinary expenses" is calculated by deducting (1) Commissions paid, (2) Bonuses (including allowance for bonuses, legal welfare expenses related to bonuses, and ESOP expense) and (3) Severances package for key members, from total operating and general administrative expenses; hereinafter the same applies in this document.

33

Quarterly Operating and General Administrative Expenses

Although the recent ordinary expenses have decreased because of COVID-19,

Cost-control taken continuously and cautiously, considering the increase of ordinary

expenses, in the midst of business expansion

34

Quarterly Base Earnings

Despite a year-on-year decrease, base earnings remained solid

due to growing management fees

(Note) As preliminary figures, the Management fee (Net) is calculated by multiplying the management fee rate (after the deduction of commission paid) and the average AUM for the period.

35

Consolidated Balance Sheet (1)

The industry the Company belongs to is significantly influenced by economic and market conditions.

(Units: Millions of yen)

Thus, the balance is maintained conservatively. The amount is kept as three yearsʼ worth of ordinary expenses level which calculated by "Cash and Cash Equivalent" minus "Interested-Bearing Debt" plus highly liquidity "Investment Securities" with consideration of potential value decline.

Goodwill* (JPY1,746Million) is included for developing a power station of SGET Iwaizumi Wind Firm Godogaisha (Japan)

Mostly seed money to funds that the Company manages

Interest-Bearing Debt

9,000

Cash and

Cash Equivalent Other Liabilities 4,231

13,614

Receivables etc. 3,689

Tangible&intangible

Net Assets

Assets 3,110

19,546

Investment Securities

9,268

Other Assets 3,096

Total Assets 32,777

Liabilities Net Assets 32,777

Including account payable for

the Goodwill*

JPY 1,389Million

Equity Ratio

57.8%

36

[Reference] The Balance Sheet excluding the SGET Iwaizumi Wind Farm

Cash and

Cash Equivalent

13,447

(Units: Millions of yen)

Interest-Bearing Debt

9,000

Other Liabilities 2,841

Receivables etc. 3,689

Net Assets

Equity Ratio

Tangible&intangible Assets 1,016

Investment Securities

9,869

18,96361.6%

Other Assets 2,783

Total Assets 30,804 Liabilities Net Assets 30,804

37

As of June 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet (2)

(Units: Millions of yen

Mar. 2020

Jun. 2020

YoY change

Current assets

22,079

19,690

-2,389

Cash and cash equivalents

18,474

13,614

-4,859

Receivables

2,588

3,689

+1,101

Fixed assets

11,628

13,087

+1,459

Goodwill

1,746

1,746

-

Investment securities

7,547

9,268

+1,720

Total assets

33,707

32,777

-930

Short-term loans payable

2,000

2,000

-

Long-term loans payable

7,000

7,000

-

Payables

3,770

2,524

-1,246

Total liabilities

13,369

13,231

-137

Common stock

8,587

8,587

-

Add'l paid-in-capital

2,555

2,555

-

Retained earnings

11,448

10,151

-1,296

Treasury stock

-3,549

-3,549

-

Total Shareholder's Equity

19,041

17,744

-1,296

Valuation difference on

▲207

306

+513

AFS securities

Foreign currency

900

891

-9

translation adjustment

600

600

+0

Non-controlling interests

Total net assets

20,338

19,546

-792

Decreased mainly due to the investment in seed money, payment of dividends, bonuses.

Increased due to new loan

Increased mainly due to the investment in seed money

Decreased mainly due to payment of bonuses and taxes

Payment of dividend ▲JPY 1,825MM

Profit attributable to owners of parent FY2020Q1 :JPY 528MM

(Note1) Figures above are truncated.

(Note2) Investment securities include the seed money of the Company funds.

38

Primary Investment Strategies: Composite Returns Since Valuation Began

Japanese Equity Active Long-

Only investment strategy

12.0

Japanese equity active long-only investment strategy

TOPIX (Dividend included)

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

2.0

0.0

1997

1998

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Japanese Equity Mid & Small

Cap investment strategy

6.0

Japanese equity mid & small cap investment strategy

5.0

RNMS

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Annualized Return

Japanese equity active long-

10.21%

only investment strategy

Reference Index

1.96%

Excess Return

8.25%

Reference Index

Measurement Period

Volatility of Composite Return (Annualized)

TOPIX (Dividend

included)

1997/5 2020/6

20.34%

Annualized Return

Japanese equity mid & small

7.64%

cap investment strategy

Reference Index

4.00%

Excess Return

3.64%

Reference Index

Russell/Nomura

Mid-Small Cap

Index

Measurement Period

2000/1

2020/6

Volatility of Composite

17.92%

Return (Annualized)

Be sure to read the additional materials appended to the end of this presentation.

Source: SPARX Group (as of June 30, 2020)

39

Primary Investment Strategies: Composite Returns Since Valuation Began

Japanese Equity Long-Short

investment strategy

2.5

Japanese equity long-short investment strategy

TOPIX (Dividend included)

2.0

1.5

1.0

0.5

0.0

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Japanese Equity Strategic

investment strategy

8.0

Japanese equity strategic investment strategy

7.0

TOPIX (Dividend included)

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

0.0

1999

2000

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Annualized Return

Japanese equity long-short

4.15%

investment strategy

Reference Index

1.86%

Excess Return

2.29%

Reference Index

TOPIX (Dividend

included)

Measurement Period

2000/6

2020/6

Volatility of Composite

7.51%

Return (Annualized)

Annualized Return

Japanese equity strategic

9.18%

investment strategy

Reference Index

2.16%

Excess Return

7.02%

Reference Index

TOPIX (Dividend

included)

Measurement Period

1999/7

2020/6

Volatility of Composite

20.15%

Return (Annualized)

Be sure to read the additional materials appended to the end of this presentation.

Source: SPARX Group (as of June 30, 2020)

40

41

This report is prepared solely for the purpose of providing information to the shareholders of SPARX Group Co., Ltd. ("SPARX") and other interested parties, and it is not intended to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell SPARX shares or any other securities. SPARX and its group companies do not warrant the accuracy, completeness, or appropriateness of any data, information, opinions, or other statements contained in this report (which remain subject to auditing), and are not liable for any damage, loss, and/or other results caused by any reliance on or use of any of the said data, information, opinions, or other statements. Past results are not indicative of future performance.

This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect SPARX's plans and expectations (including for its group companies). These forward-looking statements are based on judgements and assumptions derived from SPARX's currently held data. The statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause SPARX's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any projected results, performance, achievements, or financial position expressed or implied herein. See SPARX's annual securities report for a discussion of the many factors that may affect SPARX's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position. This report is available at the Kanto Finance Bureau of the Japanese MOF. Furthermore, the content of this report is accurate as of the time of its production, and it may be altered without any prior notice. SPARX owns the copyright to this report. No part of this report may be transmitted, reproduced, quoted, cited, or otherwise used for any purpose whatsoever without the prior written permission of SPARX.

SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. has prepared and presented the relevant part of this report in compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). The firm has been independently audited for the period from 1 April 1997 to 31 December 2014. Verification assesses whether (1) the firm has complied with all the composite structural requirements of the GIPS standards on a firm-wide basis and (2) the firm's policies and procedures are designed to calculate and exhibit performance in compliance with the GIPS standards. Verification does not ensure the accuracy of any specific composite presentation. The firm subject to verification is SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. is registered with Japanese authorities to conduct an investment management business, an investment advisory and agency business, a Type-1 Financial Instruments business, and a Type-2 Financial Instruments business. The term "Firm" was redefined-effective 15 October 2009 and 30 November 2010-to exclude SPARX Investment & Research, USA, Inc. (SIR) and SPARX International (Hong Kong) Limited (SIHK), respectively, due to the dissolution of SIR and the transfer of SIHK's shares to a third party. SPARX Overseas Ltd. has been excluded from the definition of the firm since December 31, 2013, due to the possibility of the former managing and administering funds managed by entities other than SPARX Asset Management. Nevertheless, the definition of the firm requires that all assets be wholly managed by SPARX Asset Management.

Composite details

A detailed account of all composite lists and other content from the firm is available upon request. Contact: Marketing Division, SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Tel. +81-3-6711-9200)

All copyrights, trademarks, and intellectual property rights related to the Russell/Nomura indices are the property of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Russell Investments.

This report includes statements related to investment trusts that SPARX Asset Management manages. Note the following points:

Notes on Investment Trusts

The following statements are presented in compliance with Article 37 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Note that their content may differ from the costs or risks that apply to the individual investment trusts that clients actually purchase. The costs and fees associated with the funds differ according to the marketing companies and the individual investment trust, so these statements express the maximum amounts for all fees that SPARX Asset Management collects for the investment trusts it manages. In the event that a party wishes to purchase a specific investment trust, we ask that the party makes his/her ultimate investment decision at his/her own discretion after reviewing the investment trust's prospectus, which is available immediately upon request.

42

About Risks Related to Investment Trusts

Investment trusts invest mainly in stocks, public bonds, and real estate investment securities of fluctuating value (assets in foreign currencies also include exchange risks), so their net asset values (NAV) will fluctuate. Therefore, the investment trusts do not guarantee returns on invested capital, and they may incur losses due to declines in NAVs, primarily attributable to transaction price and currency fluctuations in relevant markets, resulting in balances dropping below originally invested amounts. These management- caused losses wholly belong to all beneficiaries.

Specialized funds differ from diversified general investment trusts in that they manage a narrower scope of stocks. Thus, they are much more likely to experience NAV fluctuations, regardless of market trends.

Long-short strategy funds operate from a short position, meaning that when shorted stocks see share price growth, fund NAVs will fall. Moreover, situations in which both long and short positions incur losses significantly raise the possibility of loss to investors, compared to that for normal equity investment trusts.

These risks include only a portion of the risks related to investment trusts, and the details and nature of the risks differ according to the type of assets targeted, investment restrictions, transaction exchange, and countries targeted for each investment trust.

About Costs Related to Investment Trusts (Publicly Offered Investment Trusts)

The maximum expenses (fees) for SPARX's investment trusts (publicly offered investment trusts) are as follows:

- Direct costs

Fees at time of purchase:

Up to 3.85% (after tax)

Liquidation fees:

None

Investment trust asset reserves:

Up to 0.5%

- Indirect costs during investment in investment trusts

Trust commission:

Up to 2.09% annually (after tax)

Performance commission (*):

Some investment trusts may require performance commissions.

*The amount of performance commissions varies per the NAV level, so it is not possible to indicate a maximum amount in advance.

Other costs and fees: Auditing costs; sales commissions generated by composite marketable securities (including funds) transactions, which include costs for creating prospectuses or investment reports; costs required for futures or options transactions; and custodial costs for assets in foreign currencies. When composite marketable securities are funds, they may charge for other expenses, including fiduciary trust company and custodial firm fees. These fees vary per management conditions, so it is not possible to indicate their maximum amounts in advance.

The total cost of fees differs according to the period of ownership, so these fees cannot be shown. They also differ according to investment trust, so contact your dealer for more details.

Issuing Corporation

SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Financial Services Provider Registration Number: Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau, No. 346

Memberships: The Investment Trusts Association, Japan; Japan Investment Advisers Association; Japan Securities Dealers Association; and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association

43

  • This material is only for the purpose of explaining the financial results prepared by SPARX Group Co., Ltd. and SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., and it is not a disclosure document pursuant to the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. - This material does not intend to solicit the purchase of any specific financial instruments. Therefore, the distribution of this document or a solicitation using this document to any third party is prohibited. - Any unauthorized reproduction or copying of this document for any purpose is prohibited.

SPARX Group Co., Ltd.

Shinagawa Season Terrace 6F, 1-2-70 Konan,

Minato, Tokyo, Japan 108-0075

Tel: +81-3-6711-9100 (switchboard)

44

Disclaimer

Sparx Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SPARX GROUP CO., LTD
05:03aSPARX : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Qtr of the FY2020
PU
08/07SPARX : Announces Assets Under Management for July 2020
PU
07/31SPARX : Mirai Creation Fund II (two) Invests in DeepX, which Provides Mechanizat..
PU
06/30TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : SPARX Group Establishes Space Frontier Fund
AQ
03/30SPARX GROUP CO., LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/28Teikoku Sen-i should boost dividend, buy shares - UK's AVI
RE
2019SPARX GROUP CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SPARX GROUP CO., LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2018Hong Kong fund Oasis fails to block takeover of Japan's Alpine
RE
2018Activist investors say their voices are being heard by Japan Inc
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 476 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2020 2 301 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2020 9 676 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 5,42%
Capitalization 41 567 M 389 M 389 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 169
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart SPARX GROUP CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
SPARX Group Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPARX GROUP CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Shuhei Abe President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Minematsu Group CFO & Group Managing Executive Officer
Masatoshi Fukami Group Deputy CEO, Representative Director & VP
Toshihiko Nakagawa Independent Outside Director
Tadahiro Fujimura Director & Group Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPARX GROUP CO., LTD-17.13%389
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-4.93%36 567
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-24.59%18 344
AMUNDI-5.72%15 817
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-7.78%11 122
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-15.78%10 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group