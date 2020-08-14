SPARX : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Qtr of the FY2020

To be the most trusted and respected investment company in the world.
FY2020 Q1 Performance
About This Earnings Presentation
This earnings presentation provides management accounting details not included in the consolidated statement. Note that, as shown in the following diagram, SPARX categorizes (1) management fees, (2) performance fees, and (3) other operating revenue, while (1) ordinary expenses, (2) commissions paid, and (3) bonuses are included in operating and general expenses.
SPARX Group has set base earnings as its overriding administrative index. Base earnings demonstrate whether a business has the earning capacity needed for a sustainable, stable foundation. We use the following formula to calculate base earnings:
In financial accounting, operating profit includes one-time or additional performance fees, but these fees fluctuate considerably, according to trends in the stock market or business progress in real asset investments. Therefore,
base earnings indicate genuine earning capacity.
Financial accounting
Management accounting
Other operating
Operating
revenue
Additional profit
profit
Performance fees
Operating
Bonuses
profit
Base
Operating
earnings
revenue
Operating and
Management
Ordinary
general
expenses
fees
expenses
Commissions
paid
Consolidated Earnings Summary (1) Performance
SPARX Groupʻs operating profit for the first quarter in fiscal year 2020 resulted in an 18.6% year-on- year decline, mainly due to a decrease in management fees caused by shrinking of AUM of our Japanese public investment trusts, which have high fee rates, and a decrease in performance fees for renewable energy investment strategy compared to the same period of the previous year.
⇒These results were primarily due to a large amount of performance fees earned in the first quarter of last fiscal year and this quarterʼs performance is not representative of what will happen in the remaining quarters and does not reflect the real strength of SPARX today.
（Unit:Millions of yen）
FY2019
FY2020
YoY change
Apr2019-Jun2019Apr2020-Jun2020
Operating revenue
3,186
2,709
-15.0%
Operating profit
1,139
926
-18.6%
Net income
768
528
-31.1%
Base earnings
1,013
925
-8.7%
(Note) See pages 4, 6, 30, and 35 for more on base earnings.
Consolidated Earnings Summary (2) Performance
FY2019
FY2020
Apr2019-Jun2019
Full Year
Apr2020-Jun2020
YoY change
Average AUM
(Billions of yen)
1,180.1
1,184.0
1,215.7
+3.0%
Management fee rate
（％）
0.79%
0.75%
0.70%
-0.09
(After deducting commissions)
Management fees
(Millions of yen)
2,336
8,866
2,128
-8.9%
(After deducting commissions)
- Ordinary expenses
(Millions of yen)
1,323
5,275
1,203
-9.1%
Base earnings
(Millions of yen)
1,013
3,591
925
-8.7%
Performance fees
(Millions of yen)
343
1,652
162
-52.5%
Percentage of AUM
（％）
31.0%
33.5%
39.3%
+8.3
eligible to earn peformance fees
Other operating revenue
(Millions of yen)
22
114
39
+72.4%
- Bonuses
(Millions of yen)
239
864
200
-16.4%
（including ESOP Expense)
Operating profit
(Millions of yen)
1,139
4,479
926
-18.6%
Profit attributable to
(Millions of yen)
768
2,301
528
-31.1%
owners of parent
Return on equity (ROE)
（％）
15.6%
11.4%
10.9%
-4.6
(Note 1) Management fees include administrative fees for the power stations related to our Japanese Renewable Energy Investment Strategy. This note applies throughout this presentation.
(Note 2) Performance fees include one-time fees received as compensation for real estate purchases/sales related to our Japanese real estate investment strategy, as well as one-time fees
(acquisition fees) received as compensation for formulating power station plans related to our Japanese Renewable Energy Investment Strategy. This note applies throughout this presentation.
Consolidated Earnings Summary (3) AUM
Our AUM increased by 10.7% compared to end of the previous fiscal year mainly due to the rise in market prices accompanying the recovery of the stock market and the start of operation of the Space Frontier Fund.
（
）
AUM
Average AUM
（
Three months
）
Unit:Billions of yen
As of March, 2020
As of June, 2020
Change
FY2019
FY2020
YoY change
(%)
(%)
Japanese Equity
744.4
844.5
+13.4%
829.0
823.3
-0.7%
OneAsia
52.2
64.9
+24.5%
30.6
61.0
+99.1%
Real Assets
213.4
212.3
-0.5%
209.1
212.7
+1.7%
Private Equity(Mirai
113.2
121.4
+7.2%
111.3
118.6
+6.6%
Creation, etc.)
Total
1,123.3
1,243.2
+10.7%
1,180.1
1,215.7
+3.0%
As of June, 2020
As of March, 2020
As of June, 2020
YoY change
TOPIX
1,551
1,403
1,558
+0.5%
NIKKEI 225
(JPY )
21,275
18,917
22,288
+4.8%
KOSPI
2,130
1,754
2,108
-1.0%
*See our "Notice of Month-End Assets Under Management" for details on SPARX's AUM as of June 30, 2020.
The engagement fund was launched in May. We aim to expand the AUM, creating track records.
Last December, we received a subscription from a major public institutional investor in Europe for a new Korean small and mid-cap fund. After that, the fund from Korean domestic institutional investors has been inflow on a net bases.
Focusing on the review of investment in renewable energy power plants of large companies because of COVID-19, we are actively investing in high-quality power plants that have already been operated.
In addition to Mirai Creation Fund I, Mirai Creation Fund Ⅱ now has some investments which will likely lead to a successful exit, including IPOs. Furthermore, the Space Frontier Fund was launched in May for ¥8.2 billion.
Four Pillars of Growth:
Combining High Profitability and Stability
High
profitability
Stability
Fund performance generates significant income (performance fees)
Ongoing long-term contracts generate stable income
JPY844.5 billion
JPY212.3 billion
Japanese OneAsia Equity
Real Private
Assets Equity
JPY64.9 billion
JPY121.4 billion
Japanese Equity Investment Strategy (AUM of JPY844.5 billion as of June 30, 2020)
Japanese OneAsia
Equity
Real Private
Assets Equity
11
Press Release April 23, 2020
Received The First Prize of "R&I Fund Award 2020"
Investment Trusts Aggregate/ Japanese Equity
Fund Aggregate category: The First Prize
SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Investment Trusts 10-Year/ Japanese Equity Fund category: The Second Prize
Investment Trusts /Japanese Equity Fund category: The Second Prize
SPARX New Global Blue Chip Japanese Equity Fund ("Gensentoshi")
The R&I Fund Award is presented to provide reference information based on the past data R&I believes to be reliable
(however, its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed by R&I) and is not intended to recommend the purchase,
sale or holding of particular products or guarantee their future performance. The Award is not the Credit Rating Business,
but one of the Other Lines of Business (businesses excluding Credit Rating Business and also excluding the Ancillary
Businesses) as set forth in Article 299, paragraph (1), item (xxviii) of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Financial
Instruments Business, etc. With respect to such business, relevant laws and regulations require measures to be
implemented so that activities pertaining to such business would not unreasonably affect the Credit Rating Activities.
Intellectual property rights including copyright and all other rights in this Award are the sole property of R&I, and any
unauthorized copying, reproduction and so forth are prohibited. The Award for the "Investment Trusts/Aggregate"
category is based on the average performance of the relevant funds of a fund manager, and does not indicate the
excellent performance of all individual funds of the manager.
Japanese Equity Investment Strategy: Status of AUM
Our AUM of the Japanese equity investment strategy increased due to the recovery of the stock market, but the AUM of publicly offered investment trusts in Japan, which have high fee rates, decreased.
（Units︓Billions of yen）
AUM
Mar. 2020
Jun. 2020
Change
Change (%)
Japanese Equity Long-Short Strategy
43.8
50.0
+6.2
+14.2%
Japanese Equity Focus All Cap Strategy
453.4
513.5
+60.1
+13.3%
Japanese Equity Mid & Small Cap Strategy
157.7
182.1
+24.3
+15.4%
Japanese Equity Market Neutral Strategy
37.3
37.3
+0.0
-0.1%
Japanese Equity Sustainable Strategy
51.9
59.4
+7.4
+14.3%
Other
0.0
1.9
+1.9
-
Total
744.4
844.5
+100.0
+13.4%
OneAsia Equity Investment Strategy (AUM of JPY64.9 billion as of June 30, 2020)
Japanese OneAsia
Equity
Real Private
Assets Equity
14
OneAsia Equity Investment Strategy
Sharing Investment Intelligence Continues to Lead to Results
Fund managers in Tokyo, South Korea, and Hong Kong share investment intelligence to bolster our investments in Asia.
We develop products using ideas from fund managers in all our offices, and we work to create new funds.
Launched our publicly offered investment trust for listed companies in Japan and Asia. Last December, we received a subscription from a major public institutional investor in Europe for a new Korean small and mid-cap fund. After that, the fund from Korean domestic institutional investors has been inflow on a net bases.
AUM increased by 24.3% from 52.2 billion yen at the end of March 2020 to 64.9 billion yen at the end of June.
Furthermore, by having leading securities firms distribute more of our funds and working closely with overseas institutional investors, we will intend to increase the AUM of the OneAsia investment strategy.
(3)Real Asset Investment Strategy
(AUM of JPY212.3 billion as of June 30, 2020)
Japanese OneAsia
Equity
Real Private
Assets Equity
Renewable Energy Power Station Investment
Assets under management
As of June 30, 2020
JPY189.4 billion
Number of Investments: 27(approx. 488 MW) Number of stations selling
electricity: 22 (approx. 306 MW)
Solar power generation
Wind power generation
Biomass power generation
(4)Private Equity Investment Strategy
(AUM of JPY121.4 billion as of June 30, 2020)
Japan OneAsia
Equity
Real Private
Assets Equity
Mirai Creation Investment Strategy（１）
Ample investment opportunities and steadily growing performance
Fund of funds strategy (1997; specializing in Asia-Pacific since 2002)
Japanese Equity
Japanese Equity Focus strategy (1999)
Japanese Equity Focus All Cap strategy (1998)
Japanese Equity Long-Short All Cap strategy (1997)
Japanese Mid & Small Cap strategy (1989)
Market swings have a significant impact
Diversified strategy leads to increased stability
Aiming to Create Business in Growth Sectors in the New Era
Fund
Teaching the next
While maintaining a sound financial base
generation an investment
philosophy replete with the
entrepreneurial spirit
needed to strive for
corporate value growth
Further bolstering our
New
fund business
business
creation
Encouraging a corporate
culture and
entrepreneurial spirit that
generates businesses fromGrowthesectorsground up
Long-
term
Excess
Cash
Growth sectors in
the new era
Reinvesting some capital into creating new value
Energy
Quantum
Medical &
long-term
computing
care
SPARX's Investments in Growth Sectors
Company name
Sigma-i Co., Ltd.
Representative
Masayuki Ozeki
director
Founded
April 4, 2019
Business details
Consulting using quantum computing-based analytics /
Developing and licensing quantum computing software /
Training experts utilizing quantum computing
The company intends to assemble the human resources of the future who can handle new computing technologies, including quantum annealing and machine learning.（equity method applies to this company）
We additionally invested in this company last year. Aim to further accelerate the social implementation of quantum annealing technology.
Sigma-i's strengths
Quantum annealing machine
Basic research
Professional personnel
The firm offers more convenient user environments through Japan's first large-scale user agreement with D-Wave Systems, Inc.
It leverages research results generated by Masayuki Ozeki, an expert in quantum annealing machines.
Top-classresearchers from Tohoku University, the Tokyo Institute of Technology, and the Nagoya Institute of Technology work to advance the use of quantum annealing machines in society.
World-class R&D resources
Passing On SPARX's Investment Philosophy through the Buffett Club, an Internal Study Group
What is the Buffett Club?
Through studying and discussing the investment philosophies of noted investor Warren Buffett and other capitalists, SPARX employees learn the value of wanting to make clients wealthier, healthier, and happier as a part of "the most trusted and respected investment company in the world."
We have regularly held these study groups since our founding as a way to convey SPARX's investment philosophy to the next generation.
Information
We have produced a new video that highlights the companyʼs history̶including the reason for its name̶as well as its investment philosophy, corporate mission, performance, and its present and future endeavors, in just five minutes.
1978: Graduated from Sophia University, Faculty of Economics.
1980: Received an MBA from Babson College. After returning to Japan, hired by Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Worked as a corporate research analyst evaluating individual companies listed on Japanese stock markets.
1982: Seconded to New York's Nomura Securities International, Inc., and worked in sales of Japanese stocks to US institutional investors.
1985: Founded Abe Capital Research in New York. Provided portfolio management and advice on Japanese stocks to European and American investors through the Quantum Fund and other funds, while managing the assets of individual property owners in Europe and the US.
1989: After returning to Japan, established SPARX Asset Management (now SPARX Group Co., Ltd.) and appointed as president & representative director (current post).
2005: Completed the AMP at Harvard Business School.
2011: Appointed to the Subcommittee to Study Costs and Other Issues of the Japanese government's Energy and Environment Council.
2012: Appointed to the Japanese government's Supply-Demand Verification Subcommittee.
2012: Appointed to the Risk Advisory Committee for the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).
Supplementary Materials
＜Reference＞ Revenue Structure
and Important Management Indicators
Business that receives fees at a fixed rate of AUM
Revenue Structure
Management Fees = AUM × management fee rate
Performance Fees = AUM × percentage of AUM eligible to earn performance fees × performance fee rate
Important Management Indicators
Asset under management (AUM)
Management fee rate
Percentage of AUM eligible to earn performance fees
※ The formulas above simply explain revenue structure, not the exact calculations actually used.
Quarterly Trends in Operating Revenue
The decrease in the management fee rate in the first quarter was due to a temporary decrease in management fees of the public investment trusts, which have high fee rates, and is expected to level out throughout the year.
31
Structure of Performance Fees (Related to Equity Investment Fund)
Performance Fees are recognized for NAV per share exceeding HWM as of record date for fund
32
Breakdown of Operating and General Administrative Expenses
Commissions paid decreased due to a decrease in management fees related to public investment trusts
Dramatically reduced travel expenses due to COVID-19.
（Units: Millions of yen）
FY2019
FY2020
Apr2019-Jun2019
Full Year
Apr2020-Jun2020
YoY change
Commissions paid
484
1,857
378
-21.9%
Personnel exp.
734
2,831
698
-4.9%
Travel exp.
89
296
2
-96.8%
Property rent
58
270
73
+26.2%
Entrusted business expenses
323
1,281
285
-11.9%
Depreciation on fixed assets
61
264
72
+18.5%
Advertising exp.
43
131
13
-69.9%
Research exp.
74
308
79
+6.3%
Other expenses
177
756
179
+1.1%
Total: Operating and general
2,047
7,996
1,782
-12.9%
administrative expenses
Ordinary expenses
1,323
5,275
1,203
-9.1%
（Note1） The figures above, excluding "YoY change" are truncated. "YoY change" is rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent.
（Note2） The "Personnel expenses" data includes payments for legal welfare, bonus and temporary staff, etc. other than salary.
（Note3） The "Ordinary expenses" is calculated by deducting (1) Commissions paid, (2) Bonuses (including allowance for bonuses, legal welfare expenses related to bonuses, and ESOP expense) and (3) Severances package for key members, from total operating and general administrative expenses; hereinafter the same applies in this document.
Quarterly Operating and General Administrative Expenses
Although the recent ordinary expenses have decreased because of COVID-19,
Cost-control taken continuously and cautiously, considering the increase of ordinary
expenses, in the midst of business expansion
Quarterly Base Earnings
Despite a year-on-year decrease, base earnings remained solid
due to growing management fees
(Note) As preliminary figures, the 「Management fee (Net)」 is calculated by multiplying the management fee rate (after the deduction of commission paid) and the average AUM for the period.
35
The industry the Company belongs to is significantly influenced by economic and market conditions.
(Units: Millions of yen)
Thus, the balance is maintained conservatively. The amount is kept as three yearsʼ worth of ordinary expenses level which calculated by "Cash and Cash Equivalent" minus "Interested-Bearing Debt" plus highly liquidity "Investment Securities" with consideration of potential value decline.
Goodwill* (JPY1,746Million) is included for developing a power station of SGET Iwaizumi Wind Firm Godogaisha (Japan)
Mostly seed money to funds that the Company manages
Interest-Bearing Debt
9,000
Cash and
Cash Equivalent Other Liabilities 4,231
13,614
Receivables etc. 3,689
Tangible&intangible
Net Assets
Assets 3,110
19,546
Investment Securities
9,268
Other Assets 3,096
Total Assets 32,777
Liabilities ＆ Net Assets 32,777
Including account payable for
the Goodwill*
JPY 1,389Million
Equity Ratio
57.8%
[Reference] The Balance Sheet excluding the SGET Iwaizumi Wind Farm
Cash and
Cash Equivalent
13,447
(Units: Millions of yen)
Interest-Bearing Debt
9,000
Other Liabilities 2,841
Receivables etc. 3,689
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Tangible&intangible Assets 1,016
Investment Securities
9,869
18,96361.6%
Other Assets 2,783
Total Assets 30,804 Liabilities ＆ Net Assets 30,804
As of June 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet (2)
(Units: Millions of yen
Mar. 2020
Jun. 2020
YoY change
）
Current assets
22,079
19,690
-2,389
Cash and cash equivalents
18,474
13,614
-4,859
Receivables
2,588
3,689
+1,101
Fixed assets
11,628
13,087
+1,459
Goodwill
1,746
1,746
-
Investment securities
7,547
9,268
+1,720
Total assets
33,707
32,777
-930
Short-term loans payable
2,000
2,000
-
Long-term loans payable
7,000
7,000
-
Payables
3,770
2,524
-1,246
Total liabilities
13,369
13,231
-137
Common stock
8,587
8,587
-
Add'l paid-in-capital
2,555
2,555
-
Retained earnings
11,448
10,151
-1,296
Treasury stock
-3,549
-3,549
-
Total Shareholder's Equity
19,041
17,744
-1,296
Valuation difference on
▲207
306
+513
AFS securities
Foreign currency
900
891
-9
translation adjustment
600
600
+0
Non-controlling interests
Total net assets
20,338
19,546
-792
Decreased mainly due to the investment in seed money, payment of dividends, bonuses.
Increased due to new loan
Increased mainly due to the investment in seed money
Decreased mainly due to payment of bonuses and taxes
Payment of dividend︓ ▲JPY 1,825MM
Profit attributable to owners of parent FY2020Q1 :＋JPY 528MM
(Note1) Figures above are truncated.
(Note2) Investment securities include the seed money of the Company funds.
Primary Investment Strategies: Composite Returns Since Valuation Began ①
Japanese Equity Active Long-
Only investment strategy
12.0
Japanese equity active long-only investment strategy
TOPIX (Dividend included)
10.0
8.0
6.0
4.0
2.0
0.0
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Japanese Equity Mid & Small
Cap investment strategy
6.0
Japanese equity mid & small cap investment strategy
5.0
RNMS
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
（Annualized Return）
Japanese equity active long-
10.21%
only investment strategy
Reference Index
1.96%
Excess Return
8.25%
Reference Index
Measurement Period
Volatility of Composite Return (Annualized)
TOPIX (Dividend
included)
1997/5 〜2020/6
20.34%
（Annualized Return）
Japanese equity mid & small
7.64%
cap investment strategy
Reference Index
4.00%
Excess Return
3.64%
Reference Index
Russell/Nomura
Mid-Small Cap
Index
Measurement Period
2000/1
〜2020/6
Volatility of Composite
17.92%
Return (Annualized)
Be sure to read the additional materials appended to the end of this presentation.
Source: SPARX Group (as of June 30, 2020)
Primary Investment Strategies: Composite Returns Since Valuation Began ②
Japanese Equity Long-Short
investment strategy
2.5
Japanese equity long-short investment strategy
TOPIX (Dividend included)
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Japanese Equity Strategic
investment strategy
8.0
Japanese equity strategic investment strategy
7.0
TOPIX (Dividend included)
6.0
5.0
4.0
3.0
2.0
1.0
0.0
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
（Annualized Return）
Japanese equity long-short
4.15%
investment strategy
Reference Index
1.86%
Excess Return
2.29%
Reference Index
TOPIX (Dividend
included)
Measurement Period
2000/6
〜2020/6
Volatility of Composite
7.51%
Return (Annualized)
（Annualized Return）
Japanese equity strategic
9.18%
investment strategy
Reference Index
2.16%
Excess Return
7.02%
Reference Index
TOPIX (Dividend
included)
Measurement Period
1999/7
〜2020/6
Volatility of Composite
20.15%
Return (Annualized)
Be sure to read the additional materials appended to the end of this presentation.
Source: SPARX Group (as of June 30, 2020)
This report is prepared solely for the purpose of providing information to the shareholders of SPARX Group Co., Ltd. ("SPARX") and other interested parties, and it is not intended to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell SPARX shares or any other securities. SPARX and its group companies do not warrant the accuracy, completeness, or appropriateness of any data, information, opinions, or other statements contained in this report (which remain subject to auditing), and are not liable for any damage, loss, and/or other results caused by any reliance on or use of any of the said data, information, opinions, or other statements. Past results are not indicative of future performance.
This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect SPARX's plans and expectations (including for its group companies). These forward-looking statements are based on judgements and assumptions derived from SPARX's currently held data. The statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause SPARX's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any projected results, performance, achievements, or financial position expressed or implied herein. See SPARX's annual securities report for a discussion of the many factors that may affect SPARX's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position. This report is available at the Kanto Finance Bureau of the Japanese MOF. Furthermore, the content of this report is accurate as of the time of its production, and it may be altered without any prior notice. SPARX owns the copyright to this report. No part of this report may be transmitted, reproduced, quoted, cited, or otherwise used for any purpose whatsoever without the prior written permission of SPARX.
SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. has prepared and presented the relevant part of this report in compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®). The firm has been independently audited for the period from 1 April 1997 to 31 December 2014. Verification assesses whether (1) the firm has complied with all the composite structural requirements of the GIPS standards on a firm-wide basis and (2) the firm's policies and procedures are designed to calculate and exhibit performance in compliance with the GIPS standards. Verification does not ensure the accuracy of any specific composite presentation. The firm subject to verification is SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. is registered with Japanese authorities to conduct an investment management business, an investment advisory and agency business, a Type-1 Financial Instruments business, and a Type-2 Financial Instruments business. The term "Firm" was redefined-effective 15 October 2009 and 30 November 2010-to exclude SPARX Investment & Research, USA, Inc. (SIR) and SPARX International (Hong Kong) Limited (SIHK), respectively, due to the dissolution of SIR and the transfer of SIHK's shares to a third party. SPARX Overseas Ltd. has been excluded from the definition of the firm since December 31, 2013, due to the possibility of the former managing and administering funds managed by entities other than SPARX Asset Management. Nevertheless, the definition of the firm requires that all assets be wholly managed by SPARX Asset Management.
Composite details
A detailed account of all composite lists and other content from the firm is available upon request. Contact: Marketing Division, SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Tel. +81-3-6711-9200)
All copyrights, trademarks, and intellectual property rights related to the Russell/Nomura indices are the property of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and Russell Investments.
This report includes statements related to investment trusts that SPARX Asset Management manages. Note the following points:
Notes on Investment Trusts
The following statements are presented in compliance with Article 37 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Note that their content may differ from the costs or risks that apply to the individual investment trusts that clients actually purchase. The costs and fees associated with the funds differ according to the marketing companies and the individual investment trust, so these statements express the maximum amounts for all fees that SPARX Asset Management collects for the investment trusts it manages. In the event that a party wishes to purchase a specific investment trust, we ask that the party makes his/her ultimate investment decision at his/her own discretion after reviewing the investment trust's prospectus, which is available immediately upon request.
About Risks Related to Investment Trusts
Investment trusts invest mainly in stocks, public bonds, and real estate investment securities of fluctuating value (assets in foreign currencies also include exchange risks), so their net asset values (NAV) will fluctuate. Therefore, the investment trusts do not guarantee returns on invested capital, and they may incur losses due to declines in NAVs, primarily attributable to transaction price and currency fluctuations in relevant markets, resulting in balances dropping below originally invested amounts. These management- caused losses wholly belong to all beneficiaries.
Specialized funds differ from diversified general investment trusts in that they manage a narrower scope of stocks. Thus, they are much more likely to experience NAV fluctuations, regardless of market trends.
Long-short strategy funds operate from a short position, meaning that when shorted stocks see share price growth, fund NAVs will fall. Moreover, situations in which both long and short positions incur losses significantly raise the possibility of loss to investors, compared to that for normal equity investment trusts.
These risks include only a portion of the risks related to investment trusts, and the details and nature of the risks differ according to the type of assets targeted, investment restrictions, transaction exchange, and countries targeted for each investment trust.
About Costs Related to Investment Trusts (Publicly Offered Investment Trusts)
The maximum expenses (fees) for SPARX's investment trusts (publicly offered investment trusts) are as follows:
- Direct costs
Fees at time of purchase:
Up to 3.85% (after tax)
Liquidation fees:
None
Investment trust asset reserves:
Up to 0.5%
- Indirect costs during investment in investment trusts
Trust commission:
Up to 2.09% annually (after tax)
Performance commission (*):
Some investment trusts may require performance commissions.
*The amount of performance commissions varies per the NAV level, so it is not possible to indicate a maximum amount in advance.
Other costs and fees: Auditing costs; sales commissions generated by composite marketable securities (including funds) transactions, which include costs for creating prospectuses or investment reports; costs required for futures or options transactions; and custodial costs for assets in foreign currencies. When composite marketable securities are funds, they may charge for other expenses, including fiduciary trust company and custodial firm fees. These fees vary per management conditions, so it is not possible to indicate their maximum amounts in advance.
The total cost of fees differs according to the period of ownership, so these fees cannot be shown. They also differ according to investment trust, so contact your dealer for more details.
Issuing Corporation
SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Financial Services Provider Registration Number: Director of Kanto Local Finance Bureau, No. 346
Memberships: The Investment Trusts Association, Japan; Japan Investment Advisers Association; Japan Securities Dealers Association; and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association
This material is only for the purpose of explaining the financial results prepared by SPARX Group Co., Ltd. and SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd., and it is not a disclosure document pursuant to the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. - This material does not intend to solicit the purchase of any specific financial instruments. Therefore, the distribution of this document or a solicitation using this document to any third party is prohibited. - Any unauthorized reproduction or copying of this document for any purpose is prohibited.
Sparx Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 09:02:09 UTC