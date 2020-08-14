SPARX : Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Qtr of the FY2020 0 08/14/2020 | 05:03am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FY2020 1st Quarter Earnings Presentation (Apr. 2020 - Jun. 2020) August 14th, 2020 SPARX Group Co., Ltd. https://www.sparxgroup.com/ SPARX Statement Mission To make the world wealthier, healthier, and happier Vision To be the most trusted and respected investment company in the world. 2 FY2020 Q1 Performance 3 About This Earnings Presentation This earnings presentation provides management accounting details not included in the consolidated statement. Note that, as shown in the following diagram, SPARX categorizes (1) management fees, (2) performance fees, and (3) other operating revenue, while (1) ordinary expenses, (2) commissions paid, and (3) bonuses are included in operating and general expenses. SPARX Group has set base earnings as its overriding administrative index. Base earnings demonstrate whether a business has the earning capacity needed for a sustainable, stable foundation. We use the following formula to calculate base earnings: Base earnings = (Management fees ̶ Commissions paid) - Ordinary expenses = Management fees (after deducting commissions) - Ordinary expenses In financial accounting, operating profit includes one-time or additional performance fees, but these fees fluctuate considerably, according to trends in the stock market or business progress in real asset investments. Therefore, base earnings indicate genuine earning capacity. Financial accounting Management accounting Other operating Operating revenue Additional profit profit Performance fees Operating Bonuses profit Base Operating earnings revenue Operating and Management Ordinary general expenses fees expenses Commissions 4 paid Consolidated Earnings Summary (1) Performance SPARX Groupʻs operating profit for the first quarter in fiscal year 2020 resulted in an 18.6% year-on- year decline, mainly due to a decrease in management fees caused by shrinking of AUM of our Japanese public investment trusts, which have high fee rates, and a decrease in performance fees for renewable energy investment strategy compared to the same period of the previous year. ⇒These results were primarily due to a large amount of performance fees earned in the first quarter of last fiscal year and this quarterʼs performance is not representative of what will happen in the remaining quarters and does not reflect the real strength of SPARX today. （Unit:Millions of yen） FY2019 FY2020 YoY change Apr2019-Jun2019Apr2020-Jun2020 Operating revenue 3,186 2,709 -15.0% Operating profit 1,139 926 -18.6% Net income 768 528 -31.1% Base earnings 1,013 925 -8.7% (Note) See pages 4, 6, 30, and 35 for more on base earnings. 5 Consolidated Earnings Summary (2) Performance FY2019 FY2020 Apr2019-Jun2019 Full Year Apr2020-Jun2020 YoY change Average AUM (Billions of yen) 1,180.1 1,184.0 1,215.7 +3.0% Management fee rate （％） 0.79% 0.75% 0.70% -0.09 (After deducting commissions) Management fees (Millions of yen) 2,336 8,866 2,128 -8.9% (After deducting commissions) - Ordinary expenses (Millions of yen) 1,323 5,275 1,203 -9.1% Base earnings (Millions of yen) 1,013 3,591 925 -8.7% Performance fees (Millions of yen) 343 1,652 162 -52.5% Percentage of AUM （％） 31.0% 33.5% 39.3% +8.3 eligible to earn peformance fees Other operating revenue (Millions of yen) 22 114 39 +72.4% - Bonuses (Millions of yen) 239 864 200 -16.4% （including ESOP Expense) Operating profit (Millions of yen) 1,139 4,479 926 -18.6% Profit attributable to (Millions of yen) 768 2,301 528 -31.1% owners of parent Return on equity (ROE) （％） 15.6% 11.4% 10.9% -4.6 (Note 1) Management fees include administrative fees for the power stations related to our Japanese Renewable Energy Investment Strategy. This note applies throughout this presentation. (Note 2) Performance fees include one-time fees received as compensation for real estate purchases/sales related to our Japanese real estate investment strategy, as well as one-time fees (acquisition fees) received as compensation for formulating power station plans related to our Japanese Renewable Energy Investment Strategy. This note applies throughout this presentation. 6 Consolidated Earnings Summary (3) AUM Our AUM increased by 10.7% compared to end of the previous fiscal year mainly due to the rise in market prices accompanying the recovery of the stock market and the start of operation of the Space Frontier Fund. （ ） AUM Average AUM （ Three months ） Unit:Billions of yen As of March, 2020 As of June, 2020 Change FY2019 FY2020 YoY change (%) (%) Japanese Equity 744.4 844.5 +13.4% 829.0 823.3 -0.7% OneAsia 52.2 64.9 +24.5% 30.6 61.0 +99.1% Real Assets 213.4 212.3 -0.5% 209.1 212.7 +1.7% Private Equity(Mirai 113.2 121.4 +7.2% 111.3 118.6 +6.6% Creation, etc.) Total 1,123.3 1,243.2 +10.7% 1,180.1 1,215.7 +3.0% As of June, 2020 As of March, 2020 As of June, 2020 YoY change TOPIX 1,551 1,403 1,558 +0.5% NIKKEI 225 (JPY ) 21,275 18,917 22,288 +4.8% KOSPI 2,130 1,754 2,108 -1.0% *See our "Notice of Month-End Assets Under Management" for details on SPARX's AUM as of June 30, 2020. https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/8739/tdnet/1858378/00.pdf 7 Business Progress Report and Future Plans 8 Latest Business Progress Report Japanese Equity OneAsia Real Assets Private Equity The engagement fund was launched in May. We aim to expand the AUM, creating track records. Last December, we received a subscription from a major public institutional investor in Europe for a new Korean small and mid-cap fund. After that, the fund from Korean domestic institutional investors has been inflow on a net bases. Focusing on the review of investment in renewable energy power plants of large companies because of COVID-19, we are actively investing in high-quality power plants that have already been operated. In addition to Mirai Creation Fund I, Mirai Creation Fund Ⅱ now has some investments which will likely lead to a successful exit, including IPOs. Furthermore, the Space Frontier Fund was launched in May for ¥8.2 billion. 9 Four Pillars of Growth: Combining High Profitability and Stability High profitability Stability Fund performance generates significant income (performance fees) Ongoing long-term contracts generate stable income JPY844.5 billion JPY212.3 billion Japanese OneAsia Equity Real Private Assets Equity JPY64.9 billion JPY121.4 billion 10 Japanese Equity Investment Strategy (AUM of JPY844.5 billion as of June 30, 2020) Japanese OneAsia Equity Real Private Assets Equity 11 Press Release April 23, 2020 Received The First Prize of "R&I Fund Award 2020" Investment Trusts Aggregate/ Japanese Equity Fund Aggregate category: The First Prize SPARX Asset Management Co., Ltd. Investment Trusts 10-Year/ Japanese Equity Fund category: The Second Prize Investment Trusts /Japanese Equity Fund category: The Second Prize SPARX New Global Blue Chip Japanese Equity Fund ("Gensentoshi") Received two consecutive years (Reference) https://ssl4.eir-parts.net/doc/8739/tdnet/1818600/00.pdf The R&I Fund Award is presented to provide reference information based on the past data R&I believes to be reliable (however, its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed by R&I) and is not intended to recommend the purchase, sale or holding of particular products or guarantee their future performance. The Award is not the Credit Rating Business, but one of the Other Lines of Business (businesses excluding Credit Rating Business and also excluding the Ancillary Businesses) as set forth in Article 299, paragraph (1), item (xxviii) of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Financial Instruments Business, etc. With respect to such business, relevant laws and regulations require measures to be implemented so that activities pertaining to such business would not unreasonably affect the Credit Rating Activities. Intellectual property rights including copyright and all other rights in this Award are the sole property of R&I, and any unauthorized copying, reproduction and so forth are prohibited. The Award for the "Investment Trusts/Aggregate" category is based on the average performance of the relevant funds of a fund manager, and does not indicate the 12 excellent performance of all individual funds of the manager. Japanese Equity Investment Strategy: Status of AUM Our AUM of the Japanese equity investment strategy increased due to the recovery of the stock market, but the AUM of publicly offered investment trusts in Japan, which have high fee rates, decreased. （Units︓Billions of yen） AUM Mar. 2020 Jun. 2020 Change Change (%) Japanese Equity Long-Short Strategy 43.8 50.0 +6.2 +14.2% Japanese Equity Focus All Cap Strategy 453.4 513.5 +60.1 +13.3% Japanese Equity Mid & Small Cap Strategy 157.7 182.1 +24.3 +15.4% Japanese Equity Market Neutral Strategy 37.3 37.3 +0.0 -0.1% Japanese Equity Sustainable Strategy 51.9 59.4 +7.4 +14.3% Other 0.0 1.9 +1.9 - Total 744.4 844.5 +100.0 +13.4% 13 OneAsia Equity Investment Strategy (AUM of JPY64.9 billion as of June 30, 2020) Japanese OneAsia Equity Real Private Assets Equity 14 OneAsia Equity Investment Strategy Sharing Investment Intelligence Continues to Lead to Results Fund managers in Tokyo, South Korea, and Hong Kong share investment intelligence to bolster our investments in Asia. We develop products using ideas from fund managers in all our offices, and we work to create new funds. Launched our publicly offered investment trust for listed companies in Japan and Asia. Last December, we received a subscription from a major public institutional investor in Europe for a new Korean small and mid-cap fund. After that, the fund from Korean domestic institutional investors has been inflow on a net bases. AUM increased by 24.3% from 52.2 billion yen at the end of March 2020 to 64.9 billion yen at the end of June. Furthermore, by having leading securities firms distribute more of our funds and working closely with overseas institutional investors, we will intend to increase the AUM of the OneAsia investment strategy. 15 (3)Real Asset Investment Strategy (AUM of JPY212.3 billion as of June 30, 2020) Japanese OneAsia Equity Real Private Assets Equity 16 Renewable Energy Power Station Investment Assets under management As of June 30, 2020 JPY189.4 billion Number of Investments: 27(approx. 488 MW) Number of stations selling electricity: 22 (approx. 306 MW) Solar power generation Wind power generation Biomass power generation 17 (4)Private Equity Investment Strategy (AUM of JPY121.4 billion as of June 30, 2020) Japan OneAsia Equity Real Private Assets Equity 18 Mirai Creation Investment Strategy（１） Ample investment opportunities and steadily growing performance AUM as of June, 2020 Mirai Creation Fund II 72.6 Billion JPY At the end of March 2020 At the end of June 2020 Executed Amount Executed Amount 49 Projects 54 Projects 35.2 Billion JPY 37.9 Billion JPY Toyota Motor Corporation Sumitomo Mitsui Mirai Banking Corporation Creation SPARX Fund II LP investors Domestic and international start-up enterprises Intelligent technologies Robotics Hydrogen energy Electrification New materials ・Mirai Creation homepage: https://mirai.sparx.co.jp/en/ 19 Private Equity Investment Strategy （２） Portfolio status Ficha Inc. equity method applies to this company We additionally invested in this company last year. Aim to further accelerate the social implementation of quantum annealing technology. Sigma-i's strengths Quantum annealing machine Basic research Professional personnel The firm offers more convenient user environments through Japan's first large-scale user agreement with D-Wave Systems, Inc. It leverages research results generated by Masayuki Ozeki, an expert in quantum annealing machines. Top-class researchers from Tohoku University, the Tokyo Institute of Technology, and the Nagoya Institute of Technology work to advance the use of quantum annealing machines in society. World-class R&D resources 25 Passing On SPARX's Investment Philosophy through the Buffett Club, an Internal Study Group What is the Buffett Club? Through studying and discussing the investment philosophies of noted investor Warren Buffett and other capitalists, SPARX employees learn the value of wanting to make clients wealthier, healthier, and happier as a part of "the most trusted and respected investment company in the world." We have regularly held these study groups since our founding as a way to convey SPARX's investment philosophy to the next generation. 26 Information We have produced a new video that highlights the companyʼs history̶including the reason for its name̶as well as its investment philosophy, corporate mission, performance, and its present and future endeavors, in just five minutes. SPARX Group Showcase Video/English Narration https://www.sparx.jp/tv/fan/2881.html 27 Company Profile Company SPARX Group Co., Ltd. Representative President & CEO Shuhei Abe Address 1-2-70 Konan, Minato, Tokyo, Japan Founded July 1, 1989 Capitalization JPY8,587 million (as of June 30, 2020) Employees 175 (as of June 30, 2020) Exchange Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Ticker 8739 President and Group CEO Shuhei Abe 1954: Born in Sapporo. 1978: Graduated from Sophia University, Faculty of Economics. 1980: Received an MBA from Babson College. After returning to Japan, hired by Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Worked as a corporate research analyst evaluating individual companies listed on Japanese stock markets. 1982: Seconded to New York's Nomura Securities International, Inc., and worked in sales of Japanese stocks to US institutional investors. 1985: Founded Abe Capital Research in New York. Provided portfolio management and advice on Japanese stocks to European and American investors through the Quantum Fund and other funds, while managing the assets of individual property owners in Europe and the US. 1989: After returning to Japan, established SPARX Asset Management (now SPARX Group Co., Ltd.) and appointed as president & representative director (current post). 2005: Completed the AMP at Harvard Business School. 2011: Appointed to the Subcommittee to Study Costs and Other Issues of the Japanese government's Energy and Environment Council. 2012: Appointed to the Japanese government's Supply-Demand Verification Subcommittee. 2012: Appointed to the Risk Advisory Committee for the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC). 28 Supplementary Materials 29 ＜Reference＞ Revenue Structure and Important Management Indicators Business that receives fees at a fixed rate of AUM Revenue Structure Management Fees = AUM × management fee rate

Performance Fees = AUM × percentage of AUM eligible to earn performance fees × performance fee rate Important Management Indicators Asset under management (AUM)

Management fee rate

Percentage of AUM eligible to earn performance fees

Base Earnings = management fees (after deducting commissions) - ordinary expenses ※ The formulas above simply explain revenue structure, not the exact calculations actually used. 30 Quarterly Trends in Operating Revenue The decrease in the management fee rate in the first quarter was due to a temporary decrease in management fees of the public investment trusts, which have high fee rates, and is expected to level out throughout the year. 31 Structure of Performance Fees (Related to Equity Investment Fund) Performance Fees are recognized for NAV per share exceeding HWM as of record date for fund 32 Breakdown of Operating and General Administrative Expenses Commissions paid decreased due to a decrease in management fees related to public investment trusts

Dramatically reduced travel expenses due to COVID-19. （Units: Millions of yen） FY2019 FY2020 Apr2019-Jun2019 Full Year Apr2020-Jun2020 YoY change Commissions paid 484 1,857 378 -21.9% Personnel exp. 734 2,831 698 -4.9% Travel exp. 89 296 2 -96.8% Property rent 58 270 73 +26.2% Entrusted business expenses 323 1,281 285 -11.9% Depreciation on fixed assets 61 264 72 +18.5% Advertising exp. 43 131 13 -69.9% Research exp. 74 308 79 +6.3% Other expenses 177 756 179 +1.1% Total: Operating and general 2,047 7,996 1,782 -12.9% administrative expenses Ordinary expenses 1,323 5,275 1,203 -9.1% （Note1） The figures above, excluding "YoY change" are truncated. "YoY change" is rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent. （Note2） The "Personnel expenses" data includes payments for legal welfare, bonus and temporary staff, etc. other than salary. （Note3） The "Ordinary expenses" is calculated by deducting (1) Commissions paid, (2) Bonuses (including allowance for bonuses, legal welfare expenses related to bonuses, and ESOP expense) and (3) Severances package for key members, from total operating and general administrative expenses; hereinafter the same applies in this document. 33 Quarterly Operating and General Administrative Expenses Although the recent ordinary expenses have decreased because of COVID-19, Cost-control taken continuously and cautiously, considering the increase of ordinary expenses, in the midst of business expansion 34 Quarterly Base Earnings Despite a year-on-year decrease, base earnings remained solid due to growing management fees (Note) As preliminary figures, the 「Management fee (Net)」 is calculated by multiplying the management fee rate (after the deduction of commission paid) and the average AUM for the period. 35 Consolidated Balance Sheet (1) The industry the Company belongs to is significantly influenced by economic and market conditions. (Units: Millions of yen) Thus, the balance is maintained conservatively. The amount is kept as three yearsʼ worth of ordinary expenses level which calculated by "Cash and Cash Equivalent" minus "Interested-Bearing Debt" plus highly liquidity "Investment Securities" with consideration of potential value decline. Goodwill* (JPY1,746Million) is included for developing a power station of SGET Iwaizumi Wind Firm Godogaisha (Japan) Mostly seed money to funds that the Company manages Interest-Bearing Debt 9,000 Cash and Cash Equivalent Other Liabilities 4,231 13,614 Receivables etc. 3,689 Tangible&intangible Net Assets Assets 3,110 19,546 Investment Securities 9,268 Other Assets 3,096 Total Assets 32,777 Liabilities ＆ Net Assets 32,777 Including account payable for the Goodwill* JPY 1,389Million Equity Ratio 57.8% 36 [Reference] The Balance Sheet excluding the SGET Iwaizumi Wind Farm Cash and Cash Equivalent 13,447 (Units: Millions of yen) Interest-Bearing Debt 9,000 Other Liabilities 2,841 Receivables etc. 3,689 Net Assets Equity Ratio Tangible&intangible Assets 1,016 Investment Securities 9,869 18,96361.6% Other Assets 2,783 Total Assets 30,804 Liabilities ＆ Net Assets 30,804 37 As of June 2020 Consolidated Balance Sheet (2) (Units: Millions of yen Mar. 2020 Jun. 2020 YoY change ） Current assets 22,079 19,690 -2,389 Cash and cash equivalents 18,474 13,614 -4,859 Receivables 2,588 3,689 +1,101 Fixed assets 11,628 13,087 +1,459 Goodwill 1,746 1,746 - Investment securities 7,547 9,268 +1,720 Total assets 33,707 32,777 -930 Short-term loans payable 2,000 2,000 - Long-term loans payable 7,000 7,000 - Payables 3,770 2,524 -1,246 Total liabilities 13,369 13,231 -137 Common stock 8,587 8,587 - Add'l paid-in-capital 2,555 2,555 - Retained earnings 11,448 10,151 -1,296 Treasury stock -3,549 -3,549 - Total Shareholder's Equity 19,041 17,744 -1,296 Valuation difference on ▲207 306 +513 AFS securities Foreign currency 900 891 -9 translation adjustment 600 600 +0 Non-controlling interests Total net assets 20,338 19,546 -792 Decreased mainly due to the investment in seed money, payment of dividends, bonuses. Increased due to new loan Increased mainly due to the investment in seed money Decreased mainly due to payment of bonuses and taxes Payment of dividend︓ ▲JPY 1,825MM Profit attributable to owners of parent FY2020Q1 :＋JPY 528MM (Note1) Figures above are truncated. (Note2) Investment securities include the seed money of the Company funds. 38 Primary Investment Strategies: Composite Returns Since Valuation Began ① Japanese Equity Active Long- Only investment strategy 12.0 Japanese equity active long-only investment strategy TOPIX (Dividend included) 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Japanese Equity Mid & Small Cap investment strategy 6.0 Japanese equity mid & small cap investment strategy 5.0 RNMS 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 （Annualized Return） Japanese equity active long- 10.21% only investment strategy Reference Index 1.96% Excess Return 8.25% Reference Index Measurement Period Volatility of Composite Return (Annualized) TOPIX (Dividend included) 1997/5 〜2020/6 20.34% （Annualized Return） Japanese equity mid & small 7.64% cap investment strategy Reference Index 4.00% Excess Return 3.64% Reference Index Russell/Nomura Mid-Small Cap Index Measurement Period 2000/1 〜2020/6 Volatility of Composite 17.92% Return (Annualized) Be sure to read the additional materials appended to the end of this presentation. Source: SPARX Group (as of June 30, 2020) 39 Primary Investment Strategies: Composite Returns Since Valuation Began ② Japanese Equity Long-Short investment strategy 2.5 Japanese equity long-short investment strategy TOPIX (Dividend included) 2.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Japanese Equity Strategic investment strategy 8.0 Japanese equity strategic investment strategy 7.0 TOPIX (Dividend included) 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 （Annualized Return） Japanese equity long-short 4.15% investment strategy Reference Index 1.86% Excess Return 2.29% Reference Index TOPIX (Dividend included) Measurement Period 2000/6 〜2020/6 Volatility of Composite 7.51% Return (Annualized) （Annualized Return） Japanese equity strategic 9.18% investment strategy Reference Index 2.16% Excess Return 7.02% Reference Index TOPIX (Dividend included) Measurement Period 1999/7 〜2020/6 Volatility of Composite 20.15% Return (Annualized) Be sure to read the additional materials appended to the end of this presentation. Source: SPARX Group (as of June 30, 2020) 40 41 This report is prepared solely for the purpose of providing information to the shareholders of SPARX Group Co., Ltd. ("SPARX") and other interested parties, and it is not intended to be a recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell SPARX shares or any other securities. SPARX and its group companies do not warrant the accuracy, completeness, or appropriateness of any data, information, opinions, or other statements contained in this report (which remain subject to auditing), and are not liable for any damage, loss, and/or other results caused by any reliance on or use of any of the said data, information, opinions, or other statements. Past results are not indicative of future performance. This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect SPARX's plans and expectations (including for its group companies). These forward-looking statements are based on judgements and assumptions derived from SPARX's currently held data. The statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause SPARX's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position to be materially different from any projected results, performance, achievements, or financial position expressed or implied herein. See SPARX's annual securities report for a discussion of the many factors that may affect SPARX's actual results, performance, achievements, or financial position. This report is available at the Kanto Finance Bureau of the Japanese MOF. Furthermore, the content of this report is accurate as of the time of its production, and it may be altered without any prior notice. SPARX owns the copyright to this report. No part of this report may be transmitted, reproduced, quoted, cited, or otherwise used for any purpose whatsoever without the prior written permission of SPARX. 