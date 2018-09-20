Spearmint Announces Conditional Approval of CSE Listing and Delisting from TSXV

Log in
SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC (SPMTF)
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2018) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (TSXV: SRJ) ("Spearmint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and anticipates to voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). To ensure continued trading of the Company's common shares, the Company intends to seamlessly arrange for the simultaneous delisting of its common shares from the TSXV and subsequent commencement of trading on the CSE.

For further information regarding Spearmint, see the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information
Tel: 1-604-646-6903
Fax: 1-604-689-1733

"James Nelson"
CEO, Secretary, & Director
Spearmint Resources Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including the statements that: (i) the delisting of its common shares from the TSXV; and (ii) the expected listing on its common shares on the CSE. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this news release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
