Spearmint Acquires the 'El North 3' Claims Package in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2019) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SPMT" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has acquired the 'El North 3' claims package. This new acreage will result in a contiguous land package now totalling 17,593 acres bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp. in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We are very pleased to be able to acquire this strategic claim block in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Golden Triangle is one of the most prolific world class mining regions where Spearmint maintains a district size land position. As the 2019 work season in the Golden Triangle of BC is quickly approaching, Spearmint is about to enter a very active period of work and news flow. We are committed to increasing shareholder value and we are optimistic about the company's developments in the near and long term."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects also include three areas of focus on gold in British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of 6 claims consisting of 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245-acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, and the 920 acre 'NEBA West' and 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Prospect bordering Aben Resources Ltd. Spearmint's 17,593 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 6 claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of lithium prospects. The 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprise of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.

Spearmint's 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprise of four separate claim blocks totalling 9,735-acres bordering, or in the direct vicinity of the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. These claims were staked via MTOnline.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43772