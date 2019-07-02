Log in
SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC

(SPMT)
Spearmint Resources : Begins Work Program on its "Golden Triangle Gold Prospects" bordering GT Gold Corp. in British Columbia

07/02/2019

Spearmint Resources Inc.
Spearmint Begins Work Program on its "Golden Triangle Gold Prospects" bordering GT Gold Corp. in British Columbia

02.07.2019
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2019) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: SQH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of a work program on the Company's "Golden Triangle Gold Prospects" consisting of 9,157 acres directly bordering GT Gold Corp. in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "The price per ounce of gold has recently broken out to over $1,400 making new 6-year highs. I am pleased to announce that we have started our summer work program on our district size land package in the golden triangle of BC, where we border some of this world class gold region's most exciting discoveries. We will be working on several strategically located claims during this 2019 work season, aiming towards unlocking this large district's potential. We are excited to showcase the significant value that exists within our strategic portfolio of high-quality assets."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of six claims consisting of 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 920 acre 'NEBA West' & 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, the 'Henry' Gold-Copper Prospect comprised of two contiguous claim blocks totaling 4,912 acres in the direct vicinity of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd., and the 17,593 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect consisting of six contiguous claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245 acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in north-central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc. and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,140 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Ventures Inc. & Sable Resources Ltd. in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern BC, Canada.

Spearmint's current projects also include the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1,670 ppm Li.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to
info@spearmintresources.ca

Contact Information
Tel: 1604646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45986

02.07.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Spearmint Resources Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA8473811005
EQS News ID: 834445

 
End of News DGAP News Service

834445  02.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
