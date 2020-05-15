Spearmint Resources : Looking to Start Operations in Quebec

DGAP-News: Spearmint Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Spearmint Looking to Start Operations in Quebec



15.05.2020 / 09:01

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SPMT" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the company is planning to commence operations shortly on its Quebec projects, which include its Perron-East project and Chibougamau Vanadium prospect. This week the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles announced that all mining sector activities in Québec, including sand, gravel and stone extraction activities, will resume on May 11th.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint states, "We look forward to starting up operations on our Quebec projects including our Perron-East prospect, which is in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc. who have recently resumed a 100,000 metre drill program. We anticipate a number of work programs on our projects beginning shortly, including our newly announced Case Lake South cesium project. We have flow through funds secured to begin work in Canada and plan to have a very active summer."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 5000 contiguous acres directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property, the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals' flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) project, the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,000 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine, the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670ppmLi.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totalling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp, as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc., and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,910 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. & Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge gold belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. Spearmint has also granted three million stock options at an exercise price of five cents to directors, officers and consultants of the company for a term of one year, pursuant to its rolling stock option plan.

