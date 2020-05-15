Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Spearmint Resources Inc.    SPMT   CA8473811005

SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.

(SPMT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/14 03:52:38 pm
0.03 CAD   -14.29%
03:05aSPEARMINT RESOURCES : Looking to Start Operations in Quebec
EQ
03:05aSpearmint Looking to Start Operations in Quebec
NE
05/12SPEARMINT RESOURCES : Significantly Expands the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontario
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Spearmint Resources : Looking to Start Operations in Quebec

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Spearmint Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Spearmint Looking to Start Operations in Quebec

15.05.2020 / 09:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2020) - Spearmint Resources Inc.  (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) ("SPMT" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the company is planning to commence operations shortly on its Quebec projects, which include its Perron-East project and Chibougamau Vanadium prospect. This week the Ministère de l'Énergie et des Ressources naturelles announced that all mining sector activities in Québec, including sand, gravel and stone extraction activities, will resume on May 11th.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint states, "We look forward to starting up operations on our Quebec projects including our Perron-East prospect, which is in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc. who have recently resumed a 100,000 metre drill program. We anticipate a number of work programs on our projects beginning shortly, including our newly announced Case Lake South cesium project. We have flow through funds secured to begin work in Canada and plan to have a very active summer."

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 5000 contiguous acres directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property, the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals' flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) project, the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,000 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine, the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project, and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totalling 800 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670ppmLi.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totalling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp, as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc., and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,910 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. & Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge gold belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. Spearmint has also granted three million stock options at an exercise price of five cents to directors, officers and consultants of the company for a term of one year, pursuant to its rolling stock option plan.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to
info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information
Tel: 1604646-6903
www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"
President
Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55904

169

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55904
News Source: Newsfile

15.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Spearmint Resources Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA8473811005
EQS News ID: 1046071

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1046071  15.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1046071&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.
03:05aSPEARMINT RESOURCES : Looking to Start Operations in Quebec
EQ
03:05aSpearmint Looking to Start Operations in Quebec
NE
05/12SPEARMINT RESOURCES : Significantly Expands the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect ..
EQ
05/12Spearmint Significantly Expands the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontari..
NE
04/30SPEARMINT RESOURCES : Acquires the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontario
EQ
04/30Spearmint Acquires the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontario
NE
02/14SPEARMINT RESOURCES : Significantly Expands the Perron-East Gold Prospects Acrea..
EQ
02/14Spearmint Significantly Expands the Perron-East Gold Prospects Acreage in Que..
NE
01/30SPEARMINT RESOURCES : Looking to Recommence Operations on its Clayton Valley Lit..
EQ
01/30Spearmint Looking to Recommence Operations on its Clayton Valley Lithium Pros..
NE
More news
Chart SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Spearmint Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James Nelson President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Seth Kay Chief Operating Officer
Cindy Cai Chief Financial Officer
Gregory J. Thomson Independent Director
Dennis Aalderink Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPEARMINT RESOURCES INC.100.00%3
BHP GROUP-0.49%93 800
RIO TINTO PLC-16.57%76 889
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-37.22%20 786
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.25%15 752
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC36.78%9 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group