Spearmint to Begin British Columbia Work Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2019) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to begin a work program on the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,140 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Resources Inc. and Sable Resource Ltd. in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB) located in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated: "With the recent appreciation in the price of gold, we are pleased to kick off our 2019 work season in BC on the Hammernose Gold Prospect. Spearmint also maintains a district size land package in the Golden Triangle of BC where we are currently formulating work programs. We expect to be very active in BC throughout the Summer of 2019 and we are optimistic about the outlook of our mining prospects as we enter this exciting time period."

On October 2, 2018, Westhaven released high-grade drill results at its Shovelnose project intersecting 1.65m of 175 g/t gold (Au) and 249 g/t silver (Ag), and recognition of visible gold in five drill holes. On Oct. 31, 2018, Westhaven reported high-grade drill results of 46.20m of 8.95 g/t gold (Au) and 65.47 g/t silver (Ag), including 5.00m of 14.70 g/t gold (Au) and 215.00 g/t silver (Ag) at Shovelnose. On March 18, 2019 Westhaven announced drill results of 12.66m of 39.31 g/t gold (Au) and 133.11 g/t silver (Ag) at Shovelnose.

According to Sable Resources Ltd. (News release Oct. 16, 2018), the SBGB is a 200-kilometre-long-by-30-kilometre-wide emerging low-sulphidation epithermal gold belt that is believed to be highly prospective and underexplored. Interpreted to be a failed cretaceous rift basin, Sable believes the belt is prospective for Fruta del Norte style high-grade epithermal mineralization. It is close to major transportation routes and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of six claims consisting of 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 920 acre 'NEBA West' & 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd., the 'Henry' Gold-Copper Prospect comprised of two contiguous claim blocks totaling 4,912 acres in the direct vicinity of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd., and the 17,593 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect consisting of six contiguous claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245 acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in north-central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc. and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,140 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Ventures Inc. & Sable Resources Ltd. in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern BC, Canada.

Spearmint's current projects also include the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1,670 ppm Li.

