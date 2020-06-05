Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – June 5, 2020 (PDF)

Log in
SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND, INC.

(SPE.PRB)
Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – June 5, 2020

06/05/2020

For immediate release

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

New York, June 5, 2020-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Fund's 3.50% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B.

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to holders of record as of June 19, 2020, at the rate of $0.21875 per share.

For information, please contact: John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-765-4255)

Disclaimer

Special Opportunities Fund Inc. published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 15:10:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5,22 M - -
Net income 2019 29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2019 - - -
P/E ratio 2019 7,96x
Yield 2019 4,55%
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2018 32,4x
Capi. / Sales 2019 24,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Dakos President & Director
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Chairman & Secretary
Ben Hormel Harris Independent Director
Gerald Hellerman Independent Director & Chief Compliance Officer
