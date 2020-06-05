Special Opportunities Fund : Dividend Declaration – June 5, 2020 (PDF)

For immediate release

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Dividend Declaration

New York, June 5, 2020-Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SPE) (the "Fund") today announced that the Fund's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Fund's 3.50% Convertible Preferred Stock, Series B.

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2020 to holders of record as of June 19, 2020, at the rate of $0.21875 per share.

For information, please contact: John Buckel, U.S. Bank Global Fund Services (1-414-765-4255)