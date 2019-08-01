Speciality Metals International : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice

|
ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)
|
Registered Office:
Level 17
500 Collins Street
Melbourne VIC 3000
Ph: (03) 9614 0600
Fax: (03) 9614 0550
www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au
Postal:
PO Box 1496
Mareeba QLD 4880
2 August 2019
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
SHORTFALL UNDER RIGHTS ISSUE PLACED
Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX: SEI) ("SEI" "the Company") refers to its pro rata non-renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue) of 1 new share for every 5 shares held at the Record Date at an issue price of 0.18 cents ($0.018) per share.
The Offer was underwritten by Rymill Global Ventures Ltd.
The Company, via its underwriter, has issued and allotted all shortfall shares (46,888,236 shares) in accordance with the terms of the underwriting agreement.
The applicable Appendix 3B is attached.
For and on behalf of Speciality Metals International Limited
Adrien Wing
Company Secretary
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13
Name of entity
Speciality Metals International Ltd
ABN
77 115 009 106
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares (SEI)
-
2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
71,888,236
-
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
The fully paid ordinary shares are of the same class and rank with all other shares on issue
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
-
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
• the date from which they do
-
• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
5 Issue price or consideration
Yes
$0.018 per share (1.8 cents)
-
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Placement of 46,888,8236 shortfall shares pursuant to the Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Booklet lodged with ASX dated 2 July 2019; and issue of 25,000,000 shares from the conversion of performance rights upon achievement of the given milestone, namely the completion of the Mt Carbine Quarries transaction.
-
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
-
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
29 November 2018 (2018 AGM)
-
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
N/A
-
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
-
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
N/A
-
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
71,888,236
-
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
-
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
-
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Refer to Annexure below
-
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
-
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
2 August 2019
|
Number
|
+Class
|
982,729,631
|
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
-
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
-
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
-
11 Is security required?
Full participation in any future dividends
holderapproval N/A
-
12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
N/A
-
13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
N/A
-
14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
N/A
-
15 +Record date entitlements
todetermine N/A
-
16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
N/A
-
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
N/A.
-
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their
entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
-
19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations
N/Aof N/A
-
20 Names of any underwriters
N/A
-
21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
N/A
