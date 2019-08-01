Speciality Metals International : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI) Registered Office: Level 17 500 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Ph: (03) 9614 0600 Fax: (03) 9614 0550 www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au Postal: PO Box 1496 Mareeba QLD 4880

2 August 2019

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

SHORTFALL UNDER RIGHTS ISSUE PLACED

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX: SEI) ("SEI" "the Company") refers to its pro rata non-renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue) of 1 new share for every 5 shares held at the Record Date at an issue price of 0.18 cents ($0.018) per share.

The Offer was underwritten by Rymill Global Ventures Ltd.

The Company, via its underwriter, has issued and allotted all shortfall shares (46,888,236 shares) in accordance with the terms of the underwriting agreement.

The applicable Appendix 3B is attached.

For and on behalf of Speciality Metals International Limited

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Speciality Metals International Ltd

ABN

77 115 009 106

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully paid ordinary shares (SEI)

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 71,888,236

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

The fully paid ordinary shares are of the same class and rank with all other shares on issue

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration Yes $0.018 per share (1.8 cents)

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Placement of 46,888,8236 shortfall shares pursuant to the Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Booklet lodged with ASX dated 2 July 2019; and issue of 25,000,000 shares from the conversion of performance rights upon achievement of the given milestone, namely the completion of the Mt Carbine Quarries transaction.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed Yes 29 November 2018 (2018 AGM)

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) N/A

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 71,888,236

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Refer to Annexure below

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

2 August 2019

Number +Class 982,729,631 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

