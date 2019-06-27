Speciality Metals International : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Speciality Metals International Limited ACN/ARSN 115 009 106 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Dr Leon Eugene Pretorius ACN/ARSN (if applicable) The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 26/06/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 28/03/2017 The previous notice was dated 28/03/2017

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (4) Consideration given Class (6) and Person's votes change relevant interest in relation to change number of affected changed (5) securities affected Dr Leon Dilution as a result of Ordinary 26/06/2019 Eugene Not applicable 35,702,731 share Shares Pretorius placement

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

Not applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Dr Leon Eugene Pretorius PO Box 15505, City East QLD 4002

Signature