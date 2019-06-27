Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Speciality Metals International Ltd    SEI   AU000000SEI0

SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Speciality Metals International : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 01:30am EDT

605 Page 1 of 2 15 July 2001

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Speciality Metals International Limited

ACN/ARSN

115 009 106

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Dr Leon Eugene Pretorius

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

26/06/2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

28/03/2017

The previous notice was dated

28/03/2017

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given

Class (6) and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

in relation to change

number of

affected

changed

(5)

securities affected

Dr Leon

Dilution as a

result of

Ordinary

26/06/2019

Eugene

Not applicable

35,702,731

share

Shares

Pretorius

placement

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association

Not applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Dr Leon Eugene Pretorius

PO Box 15505, City East QLD 4002

Signature

print name

Leon Pretorius

capacity

605 Page 2 of 2 15 July 2001

sign here

date

27/06/2019

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 05:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPECIALITY METALS INTERNAT
01:30aSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
06/26SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Purchase of Mt Carbine Quarries Now Unconditio..
PU
06/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Results of General Meeting
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice
PU
04/28SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B - Qt..
PU
02/27SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Financing Arrangements Update - Mt Carbine Qua..
PU
2018SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Financing Arrangements - Mt Carbine Quarry & M..
PU
2018SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary Suspension
PU
More news
Chart SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speciality Metals International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Henry Krause Executive Chairman
David Clark Chief Financial Officer
Roland W. Nice Non-Executive Director
Stephen Layton Non-Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD62.50%12
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 390
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP26.16%30 010
CHINA MOLYBDENUM8.51%11 903
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.9.85%8 472
BOLIDEN AB22.93%6 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About