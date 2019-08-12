Log in
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SEI)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/08
0.03 AUD   --.--%
05:41aSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Change of Directors
PU
05:41aSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
05:41aSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
Speciality Metals International : Change of Directors

08/12/2019 | 05:41am EDT

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)

Registered Office:

Level 17

500 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Ph: (03) 9614 0600

Fax: (03) 9614 0550

www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

Postal:

PO Box 1496

Mareeba QLD 4880

12 August 2019

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX: SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors following the completion of the Acquisition of Mt Carbine Quarries. The Company has appointed Mr Oliver Kleinhempel, a representative of Cronimet and Mr Yeo Zhui Pei.

Mr Oliver Kleinhempel - Non-Executive Director

Mr Kleinhempel started his career at Outotec, a leading Minerals & Metals Processing Technology Company, where he spent several years in Europe, South America and Southeast Asia on various assignments. In the recent 8 years Mr Kleinhempel held various Executive Management positions in the project development, finance and commodity trading sector, with a regional focus on Asia-Pacific.

Mr Kleinhempel holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the Cooperative State University Baden- Wuerttemberg (Germany) and obtained a Master's Degree from the Mining Institute of the Clausthal University of Technology (Germany).

Mr Kleinhempel is also a Managing Director of CRONIMET Holding GmbH.

Mr Yeo Zhui Pei - Non-Executive Director

In 2012, Mr Yeo graduated with first class honours from the Imperial College London in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. Since then, Mr Yeo has been working at a leading system integrator in the telecommunications industry in South-East Asia. Over the years, he has taken on executive, management and supervisory roles. This has allowed him to gain a wide range of experience from project planning to resource management to commercial negotiations. Mr Yeo is also a Director of a steel-product manufacturer.

As part of the Board changes, Mr Roland Nice has resigned as a director. Mr Nice has provided 6 years of valuable service to the Company in his role as director. The Company greatly appreciates his contribution to date and will remain as an active consultant moving forward.

Speciality Metals Executive Chairman, Mr Russell Krause commented:

"The above Board changes have been previously flagged to the market in various ASX announcements relating to the corporate activity surrounding the acquisition of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd.

First and foremost, I would like to thank Mr Roland Nice for his services, expertise and guidance during his term as Director.

I am also pleased to advise that Mr Nice will remain available to consult to Speciality Metals on any metallurgical matters where the Company requires specialist assistance.

I would also welcome the appointment of Mr Oliver Kleinhempel and Mr Yeo Zhui Pei. Together they bring a wealth of technical and management experience in the metals and processing business. This will be of great benefit in developing the Company's Tungsten and metals portfolio."

RH Krause

Executive Chairman

Speciality Metals International Limited

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Henry Krause Executive Chairman
David Clark Chief Financial Officer
Roland W. Nice Non-Executive Director
Stephen Layton Non-Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD124.19%0
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 922
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO (ADR)0.00%35 922
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP3.93%24 722
CHINA MOLYBDENUM2.13%10 811
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.50%7 901
