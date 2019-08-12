Speciality Metals International : Change of Directors

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)
12 August 2019
CHANGE OF DIRECTORS
Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX: SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new directors following the completion of the Acquisition of Mt Carbine Quarries. The Company has appointed Mr Oliver Kleinhempel, a representative of Cronimet and Mr Yeo Zhui Pei.
Mr Oliver Kleinhempel - Non-Executive Director
Mr Kleinhempel started his career at Outotec, a leading Minerals & Metals Processing Technology Company, where he spent several years in Europe, South America and Southeast Asia on various assignments. In the recent 8 years Mr Kleinhempel held various Executive Management positions in the project development, finance and commodity trading sector, with a regional focus on Asia-Pacific.
Mr Kleinhempel holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the Cooperative State University Baden- Wuerttemberg (Germany) and obtained a Master's Degree from the Mining Institute of the Clausthal University of Technology (Germany).
Mr Kleinhempel is also a Managing Director of CRONIMET Holding GmbH.
Mr Yeo Zhui Pei - Non-Executive Director
In 2012, Mr Yeo graduated with first class honours from the Imperial College London in Electrical and Electronic Engineering. Since then, Mr Yeo has been working at a leading system integrator in the telecommunications industry in South-East Asia. Over the years, he has taken on executive, management and supervisory roles. This has allowed him to gain a wide range of experience from project planning to resource management to commercial negotiations. Mr Yeo is also a Director of a steel-product manufacturer.
As part of the Board changes, Mr Roland Nice has resigned as a director. Mr Nice has provided 6 years of valuable service to the Company in his role as director. The Company greatly appreciates his contribution to date and will remain as an active consultant moving forward.
Speciality Metals Executive Chairman, Mr Russell Krause commented:
"The above Board changes have been previously flagged to the market in various ASX announcements relating to the corporate activity surrounding the acquisition of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd.
First and foremost, I would like to thank Mr Roland Nice for his services, expertise and guidance during his term as Director.
I am also pleased to advise that Mr Nice will remain available to consult to Speciality Metals on any metallurgical matters where the Company requires specialist assistance.
I would also welcome the appointment of Mr Oliver Kleinhempel and Mr Yeo Zhui Pei. Together they bring a wealth of technical and management experience in the metals and processing business. This will be of great benefit in developing the Company's Tungsten and metals portfolio."
RH Krause
Executive Chairman
Speciality Metals International Limited
