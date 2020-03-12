Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Speciality Metals International Ltd    SEI   AU000000SEI0

SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Speciality Metals International : Change of Share Registry Details

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 08:28pm EDT

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)

Registered Office:

Level 17

500 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Ph: (03) 9614 0600

Fax: (03) 9614 0550

www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

13 March 2020

Postal:

PO Box 1496

Mareeba QLD 4880

Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTRY DETAILS

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or the Company) advises that as of Monday,16 March 2020, Speciality Metals International Limited has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd to Automic Pty Ltd ("Automic").

Our new Share registry contact details are as follows:

Automic

Level 5, 126 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000

GPO Box 5193

Sydney NSW 2001

Although the Company has changed share registrars, shareholders are not required to take any action.

If shareholders wish, they can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic's secure and highly accessible online investor portal. The portal provides, among other things, an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.

Shareholder registration online

Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic's investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.auand signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.

Shareholders with any queries in relation to their with Speciality Metals International Limited holding are advised to contact Automic at hello@automic.com.auor on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).

With authority of the Board

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 00:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SPECIALITY METALS INTERNAT
08:28pSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Change of Share Registry Details
PU
03/02SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Voluntary Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
01/30SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports - Qtr ..
PU
01/27SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Mt Carbine Plant Production Commissioning & Op..
PU
2019SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Plant and Production Staff - Mt Carbine Projec..
PU
2019SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Cold Commissioning Completed at the Mt Carbine..
PU
2019SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Electrical Commissioning Completed on Mt Carbi..
PU
2019SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Mt Carbine Update - Wet Commissioning Complete..
PU
2019SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
PU
2019SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Mt Carbine Retreatment Plant Refurbishment Upd..
PU
More news
Chart SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speciality Metals International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Henry Krause Executive Chairman Chief Executive Officer
David Clark Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Layton Non-Executive Director
Carbine Quarries Director
Oliver Kleinhempel Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD-48.21%0
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-6.71%45 100
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-25.78%24 375
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-38.11%11 782
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-4.56%11 737
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-1.91%6 180
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group