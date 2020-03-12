Speciality Metals International : Change of Share Registry Details

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI) Registered Office: Level 17 500 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3000 Ph: (03) 9614 0600 Fax: (03) 9614 0550 www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

13 March 2020 Postal: PO Box 1496 Mareeba QLD 4880 Market Announcements Office ASX Limited 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

CHANGE OF SHARE REGISTRY DETAILS

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or the Company) advises that as of Monday,16 March 2020, Speciality Metals International Limited has changed its provider for shareholder registry services from Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd to Automic Pty Ltd ("Automic").

Our new Share registry contact details are as follows:

Automic

Level 5, 126 Phillip Street

Sydney NSW 2000

GPO Box 5193

Sydney NSW 2001

Although the Company has changed share registrars, shareholders are not required to take any action.

If shareholders wish, they can easily and efficiently manage their holdings via Automic's secure and highly accessible online investor portal. The portal provides, among other things, an online interface to update and manage shareholder details, view balances and transaction history.

Shareholder registration online

Shareholders that are not already a user of Automic's investor portal may visit https://investor.automic.com.auand signup to register their details using the two simple steps provided in the setup process.

Shareholders with any queries in relation to their with Speciality Metals International Limited holding are advised to contact Automic at hello@automic.com.auor on 1300 288 664 (within Australia) or +61 2 9698 5414 (outside Australia).

With authority of the Board

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary