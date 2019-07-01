Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Speciality Metals International Ltd    SEI   AU000000SEI0

SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SEI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Speciality Metals International : Cleansing Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

2 July 2019

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Cleansing Statement

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)

Registered Office:

Level 17

500 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Ph: (03) 9614 0600

Fax: (03) 9614 0550

www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

Postal:

PO Box 1496

Mareeba QLD 4880

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001

Speciality Metals International Limited (the Company) has today announced a fully underwritten non- renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to raise approximately $2.9 million, before offer costs (Entitlement Offer).

Under the Entitlement Offer, Eligible Shareholders can subscribe for 1 fully paid ordinary share (New Share) for every 5 existing shares in the Company held as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 5 July 2019 (Record Date) at an issue price of $0.018 per New Share.

The Company advises that it will offer the New Shares for issue to Eligible Shareholders under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act) and states that this notice is given to ASX under paragraph 708AA(2)(f) of the Act.

Accordingly the Company advises:

  1. The Company will offer the New Shares under the Entitlement Offer without disclosure to Eligible Shareholders under Part 6D.2 of the Act.
  2. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Act.
  4. As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in section 708AA(8) and section 708AA(9) of the Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.

The potential effect the Entitlement Offer will have on the control of the Company, and the consequences of that effect will depend on the level of participation by Eligible Shareholders. However, given the structure of the Entitlement Offer as a pro-rata issue, the Entitlement Offer is not expected to have any material effect or consequences on the control of the Company.

For and on behalf of Speciality Metals International Ltd

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

Page 1 of 1

Legal/69123733_3

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 23:22:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPECIALITY METALS INTERNAT
07:23pSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Cleansing Notice
PU
07:23pSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : SEI completes on Mt Carbine Quarries & Rights ..
PU
07:23pSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer Booklet
PU
06/27SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Trading Halt
PU
06/27SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
06/26SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Purchase of Mt Carbine Quarries Now Unconditio..
PU
06/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Results of General Meeting
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Notice of General Meeting & Proxy Form
PU
05/16SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice
PU
More news
Chart SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speciality Metals International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Henry Krause Executive Chairman
David Clark Chief Financial Officer
Roland W. Nice Non-Executive Director
Stephen Layton Non-Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD93.75%17
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%35 796
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP26.26%30 033
CHINA MOLYBDENUM5.32%11 436
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.12.00%8 677
BOLIDEN AB23.68%7 001
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About