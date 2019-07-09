Log in
Speciality Metals International : Despatch of Offer Booklet and Entitlement & Acceptance Form

07/09/2019 | 07:28pm EDT

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)

Registered Office:

Level 17

500 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Ph: (03) 9614 0600

Fax: (03) 9614 0550

www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

10 July 2019

Postal:

PO Box 1496

Mareeba QLD 4880

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ENTITLEMENT OFFER : DESPATCH OF OFFER BOOKLET AND ENTITLEMENT AND ACCEPTANCE FORM

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) is pleased to announce that the Entitlement Offer Booklet and accompanying personalised Entitlement & Acceptance Form relating to its pro-rata non renounceable shareholder entitlement offer (Offer) announced on 2 July 2019, was despatched to eligible shareholders today.

Key Dates

As a reminder, the key dates are as follows:

Date

Details

Tuesday, 2 July 2019

Announcement of the Offer

Announcement of the Offer and lodgement of Offer Booklet, Appendix 3B and 708AA

cleansing notice with the ASX

Friday, 5 July 2019

Record Date 7pm (Sydney time)

The date which the Company determined eligible shareholders.

Wednesday, 10 July 2019

Open Date

The date on which the Offer opens and Offer Booklet is despatched to shareholders.

Tuesday, 23 July 2019

Closing Date 5pm (Sydney time)

The date on which the Offer closes.

Applications and payments must be received by 5pm (Sydney time).

Friday, 26 July 2019

Shortfall Notification Date

The date on which the Company will announce the shortfall (if any) under the Offer.

Tuesday, 30 July 2019

Issue Date

The date shares under the Offer are issued.

Wednesday, 31 July 2019

Holding Statement Despatch Date & Trading Commences

The date on which holding statements are sent to shareholders and shares under the

Offer will commence trading on the ASX.

The above timetable is subject to change and the Company reserves the right to withdraw or vary the timetable for the Offer without notice. In particular, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date for the Offer, to accept late applications whether generally or in particular cases or to withdraw the Offer without prior notice.

About Speciality Metals International Limited

Speciality Metals plans to be a pre-eminent Australian tungsten producer from the historic Mt Carbine tungsten mine in Far North Queensland.

The Company's exploration portfolio includes the following diversified projects:

  • Lithium and other valuable mineral resources such as potassium, iodine and boron contained in subsurface brines within its Chilean exploration concessions; and
  • Gold Exploration Licences (Panama Hat and Crow Mt) in New South Wales, Australia.

Concurrently, the Company maintains, with the intention of redeveloping, its world-class tungsten assets at Mt Carbine in Far North Queensland, Australia which consist of the Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine and the Iron Duke and Petersens Lode Exploration Permits.

The Company aims to create shareholder value through the exploration and development of its current portfolio, whilst continuing to evaluate corporate and exploration opportunities within the speciality metals sector.

RH Krause

Executive Chairman

Speciality Metals International Limited

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 23:27:06 UTC
