Speciality Metals International : Despatch of Offer Booklet and Entitlement & Acceptance Form

ENTITLEMENT OFFER : DESPATCH OF OFFER BOOKLET AND ENTITLEMENT AND ACCEPTANCE FORM

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) is pleased to announce that the Entitlement Offer Booklet and accompanying personalised Entitlement & Acceptance Form relating to its pro-rata non renounceable shareholder entitlement offer (Offer) announced on 2 July 2019, was despatched to eligible shareholders today.

Key Dates

As a reminder, the key dates are as follows:

Date Details Tuesday, 2 July 2019 Announcement of the Offer Announcement of the Offer and lodgement of Offer Booklet, Appendix 3B and 708AA cleansing notice with the ASX Friday, 5 July 2019 Record Date 7pm (Sydney time) The date which the Company determined eligible shareholders. Wednesday, 10 July 2019 Open Date The date on which the Offer opens and Offer Booklet is despatched to shareholders. Tuesday, 23 July 2019 Closing Date 5pm (Sydney time) The date on which the Offer closes. Applications and payments must be received by 5pm (Sydney time). Friday, 26 July 2019 Shortfall Notification Date The date on which the Company will announce the shortfall (if any) under the Offer. Tuesday, 30 July 2019 Issue Date The date shares under the Offer are issued. Wednesday, 31 July 2019 Holding Statement Despatch Date & Trading Commences The date on which holding statements are sent to shareholders and shares under the Offer will commence trading on the ASX.

The above timetable is subject to change and the Company reserves the right to withdraw or vary the timetable for the Offer without notice. In particular, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date for the Offer, to accept late applications whether generally or in particular cases or to withdraw the Offer without prior notice.