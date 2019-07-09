Speciality Metals International : Despatch of Offer Booklet and Entitlement & Acceptance Form

|
ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)
|
Registered Office:
|
|
Level 17
|
|
500 Collins Street
|
|
Melbourne VIC 3000
|
|
Ph: (03) 9614 0600
|
|
Fax: (03) 9614 0550
|
|
www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au
|
10 July 2019
|
Postal:
|
PO Box 1496
|
|
Mareeba QLD 4880
|
Company Announcements Office
|
|
ASX Limited
|
|
Exchange Centre
|
|
20 Bridge Street
|
|
SYDNEY NSW 2000
|
ENTITLEMENT OFFER : DESPATCH OF OFFER BOOKLET AND ENTITLEMENT AND ACCEPTANCE FORM
Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) is pleased to announce that the Entitlement Offer Booklet and accompanying personalised Entitlement & Acceptance Form relating to its pro-rata non renounceable shareholder entitlement offer (Offer) announced on 2 July 2019, was despatched to eligible shareholders today.
Key Dates
As a reminder, the key dates are as follows:
|
Date
|
Details
|
|
|
Tuesday, 2 July 2019
|
Announcement of the Offer
|
|
Announcement of the Offer and lodgement of Offer Booklet, Appendix 3B and 708AA
|
|
cleansing notice with the ASX
|
|
|
Friday, 5 July 2019
|
Record Date 7pm (Sydney time)
|
|
The date which the Company determined eligible shareholders.
|
|
|
Wednesday, 10 July 2019
|
Open Date
|
|
The date on which the Offer opens and Offer Booklet is despatched to shareholders.
|
|
|
Tuesday, 23 July 2019
|
Closing Date 5pm (Sydney time)
|
|
The date on which the Offer closes.
|
|
Applications and payments must be received by 5pm (Sydney time).
|
|
|
Friday, 26 July 2019
|
Shortfall Notification Date
|
|
The date on which the Company will announce the shortfall (if any) under the Offer.
|
|
|
Tuesday, 30 July 2019
|
Issue Date
|
|
The date shares under the Offer are issued.
|
|
|
Wednesday, 31 July 2019
|
Holding Statement Despatch Date & Trading Commences
|
|
The date on which holding statements are sent to shareholders and shares under the
|
|
Offer will commence trading on the ASX.
|
|
The above timetable is subject to change and the Company reserves the right to withdraw or vary the timetable for the Offer without notice. In particular, the Company reserves the right to extend the Closing Date for the Offer, to accept late applications whether generally or in particular cases or to withdraw the Offer without prior notice.
|
Legal/69198986_1
|
Page 1 of 2
About Speciality Metals International Limited
Speciality Metals plans to be a pre-eminent Australian tungsten producer from the historic Mt Carbine tungsten mine in Far North Queensland.
The Company's exploration portfolio includes the following diversified projects:
-
Lithium and other valuable mineral resources such as potassium, iodine and boron contained in subsurface brines within its Chilean exploration concessions; and
-
Gold Exploration Licences (Panama Hat and Crow Mt) in New South Wales, Australia.
Concurrently, the Company maintains, with the intention of redeveloping, its world-class tungsten assets at Mt Carbine in Far North Queensland, Australia which consist of the Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine and the Iron Duke and Petersens Lode Exploration Permits.
The Company aims to create shareholder value through the exploration and development of its current portfolio, whilst continuing to evaluate corporate and exploration opportunities within the speciality metals sector.
RH Krause
Executive Chairman
Speciality Metals International Limited
Page 2 of 2
Disclaimer
Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 23:27:06 UTC