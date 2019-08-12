Log in
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SEI)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/08
0.03 AUD   --.--%
Speciality Metals International : Final Director's Interest Notice

08/12/2019 | 05:41am EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Speciality Metals International Ltd

ABN: 77 115 009 106

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Mr Roland Nice

Date of last notice

2 August 2019

Date that director ceased to be director

12 August 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Indirect: Bond Street Custodians Limited - 6,650,000 fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of Number & class of securities interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

-

Nature of interest

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

-

which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 09:40:03 UTC
