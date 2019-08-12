Speciality Metals International : Final Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity: Speciality Metals International Ltd

ABN: 77 115 009 106

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Mr Roland Nice Date of last notice 2 August 2019 Date that director ceased to be director 12 August 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Indirect: Bond Street Custodians Limited - 6,650,000 fully paid ordinary shares

