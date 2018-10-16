Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Speciality Metals International Ltd    SEI   AU000000SEI0

SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD (SEI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Speciality Metals International : Mt Carbine Quarry & MLs - Sale & Purchase Agreement Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 04:38am CEST

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)

Registered Office:

Level 17

500 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Ph: (03) 9614 0600

Fax: (03) 9614 0550

16 October 2018

www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

Postal:

PO Box 1496

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Mareeba QLD 4880

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MT CARBINE QUARRY & MINING LEASES - SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT UPDATE

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI, Speciality Metals or the Company) wishes to advise that the Board has progressed negotiations with a number of key international and local financiers. Two of the international parties are now in the advanced stages of their due diligence process. There are still several other parties considering the Mt Carbine opportunity.

Executive Chairman of Speciality Metals, Mr Russell Krause stated:

"Your Board is continuing in its efforts to secure the most cost-effective funding model for the purchase of the Mt Carbine Quarry and Mining Leases and are expecting that the Company will be able to successfully secure the required financing from at least one of the above parties. The Board looks forward to unlocking the full value of its world-class Mt Carbine Tungsten Project once the purchase has been finalised."

About Speciality Metals International Limited

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI), formerly Carbine Tungsten Limited (ASX:CNQ) plans to be a pre-eminent Australian tungsten producer from the historic Mt Carbine tungsten mine in Far North Queensland.

The Company has expanded its exploration portfolio to include the following diversified projects:

  • - Lithium and other valuable mineral resources such as potassium, iodine and boron contained in subsurface brines within its Chilean exploration concessions;

  • - Gold Exploration Licences (Panama Hat and Crow Mt) in New South Wales, Australia;

Whilst

- Maintaining its world-class tungsten assets at Mt Carbine in Far North Queensland, Australia which consist of the Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine and the Iron Duke and Petersens Lode Exploration Permits.

The Company aims to create shareholder value through the exploration and development of its current portfolio, whilst continuing to evaluate corporate and exploration opportunities within the speciality metals sector.

R H Krause

Executive Chairman

Speciality Metals International Limited

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 02:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPECIALITY METALS INTERNAT
04:38aSPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Mt Carbine Quarry & MLs - Sale & Purchase Agre..
PU
08/31SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Mt Carbine Quarry & MLs - Sale & Purchase Agre..
PU
07/31SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Cashflow Report - Qtr Ended 30 June ..
PU
06/22SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Change of Director's Interests - RH Krause
PU
06/22SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Results of Meeting
PU
06/22SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Change of Director's Interests - S Layton
PU
06/22SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Results of Meeting - Amended
PU
05/09SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Lithium Update
PU
04/30SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Quarterly Cashflow Report - Qtr Ended 31 March..
PU
04/18SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Contract of Sale Executed, Mt Carbine Quarry &..
PU
More news
Chart SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speciality Metals International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SPECIALITY METALS INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Henry Krause Executive Chairman
David Clark Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Roland W. Nice Non-Executive Director
Stephen Layton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD-54.17%6
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-11.99%33 001
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%26 665
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%11 103
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-29.30%9 731
BOLIDEN AB-12.65%7 350
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.