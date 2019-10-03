Speciality Metals International : Mt Carbine Retreatment Plant Refurbishment Update

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI) Registered Office: Level 17 500 Collins Street 3 October 2019 Melbourne VIC 3000 Ph: (03) 9614 0600 Fax: (03) 9614 0550 www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

MT CARBINE RETREATMENT PLANT REFURBISHMENT UPDATE

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) is pleased to provide an update on the refurbishment of the Mt Carbine Retreatment Plant.

Work is progressing well and on-schedule with the first delivery of equipment having arrived in September 2019, with the remaining equipment expected to be on-site over the next two weeks. Installation will commence once all equipment has arrived at the Mt Carbine site.

All redundant plant and equipment has now been removed and concrete formwork completed. Electrical maintenance and commissioning works are ongoing and to schedule and pumps have been installed. Sub-contractors and associated equipment are being engaged for the installation of the newly arrived equipment. Earthworks have also been completed.

Decommissioning of Redundant Plant

Process Pumps Installed

Speciality Metals Executive Chairman, Russell Krause, commented:

"Despite the tight schedule since the reactivation of the Tailings Retreatment Project in summer this year, as well as considering the sourcing of the new equipment from various countries, we are well on track for commissioning and commencement of production during the 4th quarter of 2019. I will provide a further market update once the equipment is on-site and installation is underway."

"We look forward to working closely with the Cronimet team in bringing the Mt Carbine Tailings Retreatment and Stockpile Projects back into production."

