Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Speciality Metals International Ltd    SEI   AU000000SEI0

SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD

(SEI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
0.059 AUD   -1.67%
10/03SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Mt Carbine Retreatment Plant Refurbishment Update
PU
09/26SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 4B
PU
09/26SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Speciality Metals International : Mt Carbine Retreatment Plant Refurbishment Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 09:09pm EDT

ABN: 77 115 009 106 (ASX: SEI)

Registered Office:

Level 17

500 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

18 October 2019

Ph: (03) 9614 0600

Fax: (03) 9614 0550

www.specialitymetalsintl.com.au

Postal:

PO Box 1496

Mareeba QLD 4880

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

MT CARBINE RETREATMENT PLANT REFURBISHMENT UPDATE

Speciality Metals International Limited (ASX:SEI) (Speciality Metals or Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the refurbishment of the Mt Carbine Retreatment Plant.

This week saw all plant and equipment delivered to the Mt Carbine site in full and in good order. On-site staff have commenced assembling the newly arrived steel support structures in preparation for the equipment to be positioned over the coming weeks. The electrical wiring and engineering work will commence once all equipment is in place.

Page 1 of 2

Speciality Metals Executive Chairman, Russell Krause, commented:

"The Board is happy with the progress that has been made to date and is confident that it has sufficient and suitably qualified staff and equipment in place to ensure the construction phase is completed within the desired timeframes."

"Further updates will be provided as the construction phase progresses."

About Speciality Metals International Limited

Speciality Metals plans to be a pre-eminent Australian tungsten producer from the historic Mt Carbine tungsten mine in Far North Queensland which it acquired as part of its 100% acquisition of Mt Carbine Quarries Pty Ltd in June 2019.

The Company's exploration portfolio includes the following diversified projects:

  • Lithium and other valuable mineral resources such as potassium, iodine and boron contained in subsurface brines within its Chilean exploration concessions; and
  • Gold Exploration Licences (Panama Hat and Crow Mt) in New South Wales, Australia.

The Company is in the process of re-developing, its world-class tungsten assets at Mt Carbine in Far North Queensland, Australia which consist of the Mt Carbine Tungsten Mine and the Iron Duke and Petersens Lode Exploration Permits.

The Company aims to create shareholder value through the exploration and development of its current portfolio, whilst continuing to evaluate corporate and exploration opportunities within the speciality metals sector.

RH Krause

Executive Chairman

Speciality Metals International Limited

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Speciality Metals International Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 01:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SPECIALITY METALS INTERNAT
10/03SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Mt Carbine Retreatment Plant Refurbishment Upd..
PU
09/26SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 4B
PU
09/26SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Full Year Statutory Accounts
PU
08/12SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
08/12SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Change of Directors
PU
08/12SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Initial Director's Interest Notice x 2
PU
08/01SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice
PU
07/26SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Rights Issue Closure and Notification of Short..
PU
07/11SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Mt Carbine Acquisition Update
PU
07/09SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL : Despatch of Offer Booklet and Entitlement & Ac..
PU
More news
Chart SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD
Duration : Period :
Speciality Metals International Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Russell Henry Krause Executive Chairman Chief Executive Officer
David Clark Chief Financial Officer
Roland W. Nice Non-Executive Director
Stephen Layton Non-Executive Director
Carbine Quarries Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SPECIALITY METALS INTERNATIONAL LTD348.39%0
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL34.33%39 878
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.79%26 354
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-7.86%13 783
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-12.41%10 135
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.14.65%8 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group