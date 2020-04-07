Speciality Metals International : Mt Carbine Retreatment Plant Update

Prior to final export, the CRONIMET team is performing further testing and assaying around the existing concentrate batches which had been produced in recent weeks. Those investigations are related to a separation of clean wolframite and scheelite concentrates, representing the two main tungsten minerals at the Mt Carbine deposit. The production data of the recent weeks of ramp-up operation confirms an average in-situ grade of the tailings stockpile of 0.08-0.12% WO3 (tungsten trioxide), with a recoverable portion of approx. 70%.

The X-rayOre Sorting Plant is on-site with trials scheduled to commence once electrical installation and commissioning has been completed. This test work is aimed at confirming the effective Ore Sorter beneficiation rate and reconfirming the geo-metallurgical data of the various historical stockpiles.

To date COVID-19 has had minimal impact on our operations at Mt Carbine, while the Company has put additional preventive health measures into place around the site. The Company continues to take advice from State and Federal Governments, including the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

SEI Executive Chairman, Russell Krause stated, "The continued commissioning and ramp up of the Retreatment Plant has resulted in the production of a saleable tungsten concentrate. Efforts to increase daily production and move into a continuous 24-7 production cycle is our main priority. Speciality Metals continues to progress the project despite the current unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic."